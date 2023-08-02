Looks like Baldur's Gate 1 and 2 are coming to Xbox Game Pass soon

It looks like Baldur's Gate and its immediate sequel will both be coming to Xbox Game Pass very soon.

Twitter and Reddit users are reporting receiving Xbox Game Pass app notifications, revealing Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate 2 were now on the service. We should clarify that the two RPGs aren't on the service right now, and neither Xbox nor developer BioWare - Overhaul Games, if we're talking about the enhanced editions - have ever announced such a move to the subscription service.

(FYI) Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate II are coming soon to #XboxGamePass via Game Pass appThanks for the heads up @hectorbauto 👏 pic.twitter.com/TflwZX3kFpAugust 2, 2023 See more

It's not even just several Twitter users that have reported receiving the revealing notification. Just below, you can see one example of a Reddit user being notified about the two new games, and there's a litany of other examples on Reddit of Xbox Game Pass subscribers getting a heads-up about the two older BioWare RPGs.

It's pretty damn good timing for Xbox users to get access to the two classic Baldur's Gate games. Baldur's Gate 3 is set to launch out of early access tomorrow, August 3, but only for PC users, with a PS5 launch set for next month on September 6.

Baldur's Gate 3 is coming to Xbox consoles, eventually. Unfortunately, there isn't a confirmed release date for the Xbox port of the new RPG, so while Xbox players patiently await the arrival of Baldur's Gate 3, they might want to head back into the vaults of the D&D RPG's storied past.

Check out our upcoming Xbox Series X games guide for a look ahead at all the console exclusives players can look forward to in the near future.