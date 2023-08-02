Looks like Baldur's Gate 1 and 2 are coming to Xbox Game Pass soon

By Hirun Cryer
published

The two classic D&D RPGs were quietly announced, sort of

Baldur's Gate 2
It looks like Baldur's Gate and its immediate sequel will both be coming to Xbox Game Pass very soon.

Twitter and Reddit users are reporting receiving Xbox Game Pass app notifications, revealing Baldur's Gate and Baldur's Gate 2 were now on the service. We should clarify that the two RPGs aren't on the service right now, and neither Xbox nor developer BioWare - Overhaul Games, if we're talking about the enhanced editions - have ever announced such a move to the subscription service.

It's not even just several Twitter users that have reported receiving the revealing notification. Just below, you can see one example of a Reddit user being notified about the two new games, and there's a litany of other examples on Reddit of Xbox Game Pass subscribers getting a heads-up about the two older BioWare RPGs.

Baldur's Gate on Game Pass? from r/XboxGamePass

It's pretty damn good timing for Xbox users to get access to the two classic Baldur's Gate games. Baldur's Gate 3 is set to launch out of early access tomorrow, August 3, but only for PC users, with a PS5 launch set for next month on September 6.

Baldur's Gate 3 is coming to Xbox consoles, eventually. Unfortunately, there isn't a confirmed release date for the Xbox port of the new RPG, so while Xbox players patiently await the arrival of Baldur's Gate 3, they might want to head back into the vaults of the D&D RPG's storied past.

