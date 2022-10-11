Amazon Prime Day Gaming PC deals live: all of the best sales on gaming machines

Refresh

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 3050 - was $329.99 now $279.99 (Image credit: Future) Okay so this is a big one, it is very rare to see discounts on the 30 series cards. Although this is only a 3050, if you're yet to get your hands on the newer generations of GPUs then this is the time to grab one. This is an astonishing saving of 15%, which brings the card down to less than $280. After seeing these 30 series deals, I have to say its becoming harder and harder to hold myself back from splashing out and getting one!

Alienware Aurora R10 Gaming Desktop - was $1,599.99 now $1,189.99 Specs: MD Ryzen 7 5800, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB SSD, AMD Radeon RX 6600XT 8GB GDDR6 (Image credit: Future) This is an iteration of our favorite gaming PC and you can currently get it for more than $400 off. This rig is not only VR ready but also allows you to run any game you could want to. This is a great machine for those who are looking to upgrade from an older configuration or want to get into PC gaming after playing on console.

Razer Huntsman Elite Gaming Keyboard was $199.99 now $99.99 (Image credit: Future) If you're on the hunt for a discount on one of the top of the line gaming keyboards then this is the one for you. It is rare to find over 50% off on this keyboard, making it a great bargain you should take advantage of. You get optical switches, which are faster than regular mechanical switches, along with full RGB and a magnetic wrist rest. This really gives you the best bang for your buck.

Razer Huntsman Tournament Edition TKL - was $129.99 $64.99 (Image credit: Future) This keyboard comes with linear mechanical switches, giving you that competitive edge over your opponents in game. If this wasn't enough for you, then you also get full RGB chroma lighting and on-board memory to save profiles. Picking up a mechanical keyboard from one of the leading gaming brands, Razer, for less than $65 is a steal. If you're hoping to take advantage of this discount then act fast.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate Hyperspeed Wireless Gaming Mouse - was $149.99 now $59.99 at Amazon Lowest ever price! (Image credit: Future) This is an iteration of our favorite gaming mouse and is currently at its lowest-ever price meaning you should act fast. It is rare for us to see wireless mice from Razer coming in at less than $60. You get the benefit of 11 programmable buttons, 100 hour battery life and an adjustable 20k DPI sensor. This is an amazing deal and is a perfect upgrade for those who are looking to get their hands on a cordless device.

Razer Iskur X XL Gaming Chair - was $499.99 now $289.99 at Amazon (Image credit: Future) This chair is coming down by a major 42%, making it less than $300 for a seat coming from one of the top gaming retailers, Razer. If you're after a gaming chair, particularly an XL one then this is something you should be taking advantage of as soon as possible. This is recommended for people from 6ft to 6ft 10 inches, and can support a weight of up to 400lbs.

CYBERPOWERPC Gamer Xtreme VR Gaming PC - was $1,129.99 now $779.99 at Amazon Specs: Intel Core i5-11400F 2.6GHz, GeForce RTX 3050 8GB, 8GB DDR4, 500GB (Image credit: Future) Now this is a major saving on a great machine. With more than 30% off of this rig, it would make an amazing PC for just about anyone and suits all budgets. Whether you're looking for something to run VR games or just need an entry machine to get started in the realm of PC gaming, this set up will work for you. This also comes with a keyboard and mouse, saving you even more.

iBUYPOWER Pro Gaming PC - was $1299.99 , now $869.99 at Amazon SPECS: (AMD Ryzen 5 5600G 3.9 GHz, Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060 12GB, 16GB DDR4, 500GB NVME SSD) (Image credit: Future) This gaming PC, which features a 30 series graphics card is currently less than $900. If you're looking for an entry PC or hoping to upgrade your current rig then this is deal for you. It also features a top of the line AMD processor meaning you'll be able to run triple A titles with ease.