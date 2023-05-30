New Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom duplication glitch found two days after the last one was patched out

It did not take The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom players very long at all to find a new duplication glitch after the last one was patched out of the game.

The Zelda Tears of the Kingdom dupe glitch, as the name suggests, would let you basically duplicate any item in the game with some fairly simple inventory manipulation. Nintendo patched out all known variations of the dupe glitch with the 1.1.2 update on May 26. By May 28, however, players had already discovered a new version of the dupe glitch, and while it's slightly more complicated than the old one, it's been spreading quickly.

The method, demonstrated by Kibbles Gaming (thanks, Kotaku), lets you duplicate weapons and any items fused to them. You just save your game, make ready to throw your weapon, play and skip four memories, then load your save file. The weapon you attempted to throw will still be in your inventory, but an exact duplicate of it will be on the ground in front of you.

You can watch the video above for a more detailed breakdown of the steps. The core bit is that viewing a memory causes the game to advance one frame at a time, and four frames is just long enough for the weapon-throwing animation to advance to the correct state - at least for one-handed weapons. Other weapon types may require a few more memory viewings to advance the game to the correct state, as Kibbles Gaming explains in the YouTube comments.

Check out all our Zelda Tears of the Kingdom tips.