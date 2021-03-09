New Zack Snyder's Justice League teaser includes Darkseid, Joker, and Deathstroke

A new Zack Snyder's Justice League teaser shows off Darkseid, Jared Leto's Joker, and Joe Manganiello's Deathstroke.

The clip, released on Twitch and now circulating on YouTube (H/T Collider), focuses mostly on the Knightmare timeline, an alternate version of the future where Darkseid has successfully conquered Earth.

There's a brief glimpse of Joker and Deathstroke, as well as Batman and the Flash. We also see more of the big bad Darkseid himself, boasting of his planet-destroying abilities, and moments from the "history lesson" flashback to Darkseid's first foray onto Earth. Plus, there's plenty of the Justice League in action, too. Check out the teaser below.

Ray Porter, the voice of Darkseid, took to Twitter to assure fans the teaser wasn't a leak: "Just got official word that it is legit and I was given permission to say so. You all are great and careful and conscientious. Thank you. But it's apparently all good!"

This new clip follows League-centric teasers spotlighting Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, the Flash, and Aquaman, with Cyborg's on the way. It's the best look yet we've had at Darkseid in action, and the villain is definitely shaping up to be a sinister foe. Throughout most of the Snyder Cut, though, we can expect Steppenwolf to be the main antagonist – with Darkseid the even bigger threat lurking in the wings.

Manganiello's Deathstroke has been teased before with a black and white image shared by the actor himself, with the character sporting a dramatic new haircut.

As for Leto's Joker, Snyder has talked more about his role in his cut of Justice League. "[Adding the Joker] was a thing I had wanted to do," he explained to our sister publication Total Film, "because frankly, the ultimate conflict in a universe where Batman exists is for him to confront Joker. I was afraid that if this was the last Justice League with Ben [Affleck's Batman] and Jared, it would be remiss if I couldn't figure out a way for them to come into conflict."

He added: "Also, it was a wish of mine to bring Joker into the continuing storyline. I hinted at it in Batman v Superman – when you see Batman's gun in the post-apocalyptic world, it has a Joker playing card taped to it. This has a little bit to do with that concept."

Zack Snyder's Justice League hits HBO Max this March 18 in the US, and arrives simultaneously on VOD services around the world (with a handful of exceptions).