New West Side Story trailer for Steven Spielberg's remake released

The first trailer for Steven Spielberg's West Side Story remake has arrived, debuting at the 2021 Oscars.

The teaser shows off Rachel Zegler as Maria and Ansel Elgort as Tony – while a new version of Somewhere plays over the footage. There are also glimpses at some iconic musical numbers. Check out the trailer below.

Spielberg's remake is the first time the director has delved into the musical genre. The film, set across the backdrop of New York City in 1957, follows the star-crossed love affair of Maria and Tony, who have loyalties to rival street gangs. Pulitzer and Tony Award winner Tony Kushner penned the screenplay.

The much-loved 1961 version of West Side Story, which starred Natalie Wood as Maria and Richard Beymer as Tony, scored 10 Oscars on release – including Best Picture. Spielberg's remake has been adapted from the 1957 Broadway production.

Alongside Zegler and Elgort, Spielberg's film stars Ariana DeBose as Anita, David Alvarez as Bernardo, Mike Faist as Riff, Josh Andrés Rivera as Chino, Ana Isabelle as Rosalía, Corey Stoll as Lieutenant Schrank, Brian d'Arcy James as Officer Krupke, and Rita Moreno as Valentina. Moreno previously won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her portrayal of Anita in the 1961 version of the film. Her character Valentina seems to be taking the place of Doc as Tony's boss in Spielberg's remake.

Moreno also presented the 2021 Best Picture Academy Award at the Oscars

West Side Story releases December 10, 2021 after a pandemic-induced delay pushed it back from December 2020.