New Vampire: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York trailer showcases the characters you'll be investigating

A new Vampire: The Masquerade – Shadows of New York trailer showcases some of the characters you'll encounter in the visual novel.

The trailer also gives us a larger look at the game's setting and atmosphere, which as you can imagine, is pretty dang bleak. Nobody said solving a vampire crime would be easy after all… Check out the trailer below.

Shadows of New York acts as an expansion to Vampire: The Masquerade - Coteries of New York, but can also be played as a standalone adventure. In it, you take on the role of Julia, a vampire who's been tasked with investigating the death of the Anarch Baron of New York City.

Draw Distance has also confirmed that the game will feature two different endings, with the player's choices shaping the narrative as Julia gets further into her quest. The developer has also confirmed that they'll be more key scene illustrations for this expansion, which should help immerse players in this macabre version of New York City.

Alongside returning faces such as Agathon, D’Angelo, Hope, Tamika, and Sheriff Qadir Al-Asmai, there'll be new characters for you to meet and chat with. Head to the game's Steam page to learn more about the story of the game.

It's a good time for Vampire: The Masquerade fans. Between Draw Distance's visual novels and Bloodlines 2, there's plenty of vampire shenanigans for you to be getting up to over the next few years. Draw Distance's Vampires: The Masquerade: Shadows of New York is due to launch later this year on PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One.

