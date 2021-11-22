New Spider-Man: No Way Home TV spots show off more of the movie

New Spider-Man: No Way Home TV spots have been released, and they show off more of the upcoming Marvel movie.

In the clips, the longest of which you can watch above and the rest in this curated YouTube playlist, we see a longer look at Spidey going up against Doc Ock in his Iron Spider suit, as well as some closer glimpses of Electro – enough to see he's apparently using Tony Stark's Arc Reactor technology. There's also J. Jonah Jameson reacting to Lizard ("Was that a dinosaur?") and Happy Hogan trying to get hold of Peter Parker to find out who the new villains are, as well as more of MJ and Ned.

The new footage comes after another clip revealed more of Doctor Strange and Spidey's fight, as well as the second trailer, which finally confirmed Peter would be facing down a rogues' gallery of returning villains.

While the long-rumored Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield weren't present in the second trailer – much to the fans' shock – there is a theory that Garfield's webslinger will be the one to save MJ from her fall, and an alternate version of the trailer might reveal where the other two heroes were potentially edited out of the main clip.

"What people will be really surprised about is that it's not fun, this film," Tom Holland recently told our sister publication Total Film. "It's dark and it's sad, and it's going to be really affecting. You're going to see characters that you love go through things that you would never wish for them to go through. And I was just really excited to kind of lean into that side of Peter Parker."

Spider-Man: No Way Home arrives in US theaters this December 17, and slightly earlier to UK cinemas on December 15.

