New Spider-Man: No Way Home IMAX teaser shows off villains and the mirror dimension

A new Spider-Man: No Way Home IMAX teaser is here – and it's all about the villains.

The clip, which you can see below, doesn't really contain any big surprises, but does highlight the formidable foes Peter Parker will be facing. There's also a look at that train sequence, which sees Spidey hurtling through the mirror dimension, the reality-bending plane introduced in Doctor Strange.

Even in the multiverse, there's only one way to experience #SpiderManNoWayHome. Experience 26% more picture only in IMAX theatres. The high-flying action swings onto the big screen December 17. pic.twitter.com/a0prHhvS69December 2, 2021

While the No Way Home villains are arriving from all corners of the multiverse, it remains to be seen if Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will appear in the movie. Both were absent from the second trailer – to the fans' shock – but there is a theory that Garfield's Spidey will be the one to save MJ from her fall, and an alternate version of the trailer might show where both heroes have potentially been edited out.

As for what might come next, Spider-Man producer Amy Pascal recently revealed plans for a further trilogy starring Tom Holland as Spider-Man, but Sony insiders have reportedly said there are no official plans for another three movies at the moment.

"Listen, all I'll say is that we have some very, very exciting things to be talking about," Holland has said of the trilogy reports. "I don't know what those things are, or what they will transpire to be, but it looks like it's an incredibly bright future ahead. And, as I've said before, Spider-Man will forever live in me."

Spider-Man: No Way Home releases this December 17 in US theaters, and slightly earlier in UK cinemas this December 15.

