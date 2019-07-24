­What’s new on Netflix US this week? (July 22-28)

The sun is shining and it’s hot outside. Too hot. So why not sit back with a nice ice-cold drink and take in everything new on Netflix this week? From the latest thought-provoking documentaries through to the latest and greatest TV shows, we’ve got you covered no matter what you fancy throughout the week.

Orange is the New Black season 7 is undoubtedly the highlight the week. Arriving on Friday, July 26, it’s our final chance to say goodbye to the inmates – but how will Piper and company bow out after the riots and race-fuelled drama of recent seasons?

Elsewhere, if you want a better understanding of the world we live in today, you need to watch The Great Hack, a documentary about the scandal of Cambridge Analytica, and how it all ties into politics at the highest level.

Finally, new on Netflix US this week is Inglorious Basterds. It’s almost as if there’s a new Tarantino film on the horizon… Even so, revel in one of the director’s finest cinematic efforts, and enjoy Christoph Waltz gleefully chewing the scenery while you slowly melt.

TV

Another Life – July 25

Workin’ Moms season 2 – July 25

My First First Love season 2 – July 26

Orange is the New Black season 7 – July 26

Sugar Rush season 2 – July 26

The Worst Witch season 3 – July 26

Movie

Inglorious Basterds – July 22

Boi – July 26

The Exception – July 26

Girls With Balls – July 26

The Son – July 26

Documentary

The Great Hack – July 24

