New Netflix trailer for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf shows Vesemir facing his demons

The Witcher prequel movie, Nightmare of the Wolf, has a new trailer. The animated movie is an origin story for Vesemir (Theo James), who is the mentor of The Witcher protagonist Geralt (Henry Cavill). A servant on a nobleman's estate, Vesemir longs to explore the Continent and find his destiny.

In the new trailer, Vesemir is sent to kill whatever deadly force is killing the people in the woods outside Ard Carraigh – along with a chaperone, Tetra (Lara Pulver), a sorceress descended from one of the Continent’s first mages who works to keep peace on the Continent by ensuring that magic is not abused. And it looks like we can expect magic aplenty, as well as some impressive swordsmanship and a whole host of demons.

Kwang Il Han directed the movie, while Beau DeMayo wrote the script and The Witcher showrunner and executive producer Lauren Schmidt Hissrich is on board as a producer. Han is part of Studio Mir, who worked on the series The Legend of Korra, and DeMayo has also written and produced on the original Witcher series.

If that wasn't enough, another Witcher prequel is also in the works at Netflix – a live-action series titled The Witcher: Blood Origin. Its cast includes Laurence O'Fuarain, Michelle Yeoh, and Sophia Brown, and filming is due to start in the UK this month. What's more, The Witcher season 2 finished filming earlier this year and arrives on the small screen on December 17.