New Netflix action thriller casts Jason Bateman as villain opposite Taron Egerton

Jason Bateman has joined the cast of the upcoming Netflix action thriller Carry On, according to Deadline (opens in new tab), starring opposite Taron Egerton.

Egerton is playing a TSA agent who's blackmailed by a mysterious traveler to allow a dangerous package to slip through airport security and onto a flight on Christmas Day. Netflix has yet to confirm Bateman's role, but Deadline reports that he'll play the mysterious traveler.

Carry On is set to be directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, who is helming the upcoming Dwayne Johnson-fronted DC flick, Black Adam. His other directing credits include Disney's Jungle Cruise, action thriller The Commuter, and horror movie Orphan.

As for Bateman, this isn't his first time working with the streaming platform – he co-headlined the Netflix series Ozark with Laura Linney for four seasons between 2017 and 2022, as well as directing multiple episodes. He won an Emmy in 2019 for directing an episode of season 2, as well as receiving several acting nods at both the Emmys and the Golden Globes.

His other upcoming projects include a currently untitled Amazon Prime movie directed by Ben Affleck, which will be about Nike and the company's pursuit of Michael Jordan in the '80s. Matt Damon is starring alongside Bateman. His last big-screen roles were in more comic fare, with 2021's Thunder Force and 2018's Game Night.

Carry On doesn't have a release date yet.