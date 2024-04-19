The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

If you're looking for something new to watch this weekend, you're in luck: whether you're in the mood for a movie night or a new binge-watch, Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu, and more are stacked with new releases.

For starters, Zack Snyder's sci-fi sequel Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver is now streaming on Netflix, while breakout horror hit Late Night with the Devil has dropped on Shudder and Ex Machina director Alex Garland's folk horror Men is now on Max. For more family-friendly fare, US viewers can catch animated movie Migration, which hit theaters last year, on Peacock.

As for TV, Oldboy director Park Chan-wook's new series The Sympathizer, starring Robert Downey Jr. and Sandra Oh, is now streaming on Max (and hopefully NOW in the UK very soon). Elsewhere, Oscar nominee Lily Gladstone stars in true crime drama Under the Bridge on Hulu, and drama series Feud: Capote vs. the Swans has finally made its way to the UK via Disney Plus.

Rebel Moon: Part Two – The Scargiver

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

The second part of Zack Snyder's sci-fi epic Rebel Moon is finally here after Part One – A Child of Fire dropped last December. The sequel picks up where we left off with Kora (Sofia Boutella) and the other surviving warriors as they prepare to take on the Motherworld and defend their once-peaceful home. Djimon Hounsou, Ed Skrein, Michiel Huisman, Anthony Hopkins, Doona Bae, Ray Fisher, Staz Nair, Fra Fee, and Cary Elwes all reprise their roles from Part One.

The Sympathizer

(Image credit: Max)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Max

Park Chan-wook may be best known for directing movies like Oldboy and Stoker but he's also behind the critically acclaimed TV show Little Drummer Girl, starring Florence Pugh. He's turned to the small screen again with The Sympathizer, a dark historical comedy about a North Vietnam plant in the South Vietnam army, played by Hoa Xuande, who's forced to flee to the US at the end of the Vietnam War. Robert Downey Jr. also stars in the series – playing multiple antagonistic roles.

Under the Bridge

(Image credit: Hulu)

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

Fresh off her Oscar-nominated turn in Killers of the Flower Moon, Lily Gladstone stars alongside Riley Keough in Under the Bridge, a new crime series based on a true story. It follows the murder of a 14-year-old girl in British Columbia, Canada, in the '90s, and the attempts of a local woman (Keough) and a police officer (Gladstone) to enter the hidden world of the accused killers. The first two episodes are streaming now, with subsequent episodes dropping every Wednesday. The series is expected to be released on Disney Plus in the UK later this year.

Late Night with the Devil

(Image credit: IFC Films/Shudder)

Available:

Watch now: Shudder

Late Night with the Devil, one of this year's best horror movies, is now available to stream at home. The '70s-set flick follows late-night talk show host Jack Delroy (David Dastmalchian), whose Halloween program takes a turn for the terrifying. In a bid to boost ratings, Jack decides to invite a young girl who's supposedly possessed onto the show, but he soon finds he's bitten off a little more than he can chew. The movie is also coming to Shudder UK, but not until Monday.

Feud: Capote vs. the Swans

(Image credit: FX)

Available: UK

Watch now: Disney Plus

Anthology series Feud returns for a second season, which was released on Hulu across the pond earlier this year. This time, attentions are turned to '50s and '60s high society in New York City. When writer Truman Capote (Tom Hollander) uses a group of socialites' scandalous lives to pen a damning and exposing novel, the group of women vows to ruin his life in revenge. The ensemble cast includes Naomi Watts, Chloë Sevigny, Diane Lane, Demi Moore, and Molly Ringwald.

Men

(Image credit: A24)

Available: US

Watch now: Max

If you recently caught Alex Garland's latest movie Civil War in cinemas, Max subscribers can now return to his previous feature, Men. Jessie Buckley stars as Harper, a recently widowed woman who travels to a village in the English countryside to spend some time alone. While she's there, however, she finds herself haunted by the male residents of the village, who all appear to have the same face (Rory Kinnear's face, to be exact).

Migration

(Image credit: Universal Pictures)

Available: US

Watch now: Peacock

After a theatrical run last year, animated family comedy Migration is now streaming on Peacock. The movie follows a family of ducks who convince their overprotective father (voiced by Kumail Nanjiani) to migrate from New England to Jamaica and take them on a vacation of a lifetime. The voice cast also includes Awkwafina, Elizabeth Banks, Danny DeVito, and Keegan-Michael Key, and the script was written by The White Lotus showrunner Mike White.

