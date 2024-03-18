New crime show from Netflix is on the way, based on the same thriller novel series as a very divisive 2017 movie

A new crime show is headed to Netflix, adapted from the same novel series that brought about one of the most divisive thrillers of recent years, The Snowman.

The upcoming Nordic noir show is adapted from author Jo Nesbø’s Harry Hole books, focusing on the fifth novel in the series about an obsessive but brilliant homicide detective, titled The Devil’s Star.

Released in 2017, The Snowman stars The Killer’s Micheal Fassbender and is directed by Tomas Alfredson, known for helming the Swedish vampire horror classic Let the Right One In. The film is based on the seventh novel in the Harry Hole series, following the detective’s investigation into the disappearance of a woman on the first snow of winter, which is eerily related to a snowman.

However, the movie was met with divisive reviews from audiences and critics alike, and currently stands at a rather shocking 7% score and 18% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes . At the time of release, Olly Richards from NME called the movie "a slushy old mess," whilst Jo Livingstone from The New Republic said, "How did a delicious Scandinavian noir novel go so spectacularly wrong on screen?"

As well as the abysmal reviews, the film also faced backlash online in the form of sarcastic memes using the movie's ransom note-like poster which read "Mister police. You could have saved her. I gave you all the clues." Parodies soon started to emerge online trolling the poster’s child-like use of wording and imagery.

Luckily for the streamer, it seems as though Nesbø wants to avoid the upcoming series facing the same fate as the film, as unlike the movie adaptation, the Norwegian writer will adapt his work for the screen himself. Let’s hope it works.

Harry Hole does not yet have a release date. The Snowman is available to stream on Netflix right now.