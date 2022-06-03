7 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, Hulu, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another week draws to a close, we're back with another batch of new streaming recommendations. It's a long weekend in the UK this week, too, so there's plenty of time for a movie night or binge-watch session of a new show.

And there's certainly plenty to choose from – The Boys season 3 is coming to Prime Video, while sci-fi comedy The Orville: New Horizons is out on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK. There's also dark comedy Physical season 2 on Apple TV Plus and hit sitcom Abbott Elementary is finally available to stream in the UK on Disney Plus.

As for movies, there's new rom-com Fire Island on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK. If you'd prefer to revisit an old favorite, try Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol on Netflix US, while UK subscribers can hide behind the sofa with The Crow.

The Boys season 3 – Prime Video

Available: Worldwide

Well, well, well. If it isn’t The Boys. It’s been a minute – in truth, a little under two years – since we last clapped eyes on Billy Butcher, his team, Homelander, and Vought’s Supes. The dust is still settling on Stormfront and Homelander’s closing gambit in the second season: after a bloodbath, The Seven’s golden boy has lost his shine and the chairs are being shuffled at Vought.

On the human side of things, Hughie is slowly getting comfortable with his new position at the side of Victoria Neuman – herself secretly a head-popping Supe. Expect blood, guts, and plenty of gross-out sex scenes as the first three episodes drop this Friday.

The Orville: New Horizons – Hulu/Disney Plus

Available: US/UK

After a three-year wait, The Orville finally returns for season 3, and it's got a new name and a new streaming home. Set 400 years in the future, the show follows the misadventures of the U.S.S. Orville's crew as they embark on an exploratory mission in outer space. Series creator, writer, and director Seth MacFarlane is back as Captain Ed Mercer, while Adrianne Palicki, Penny Johnson Jerald, Scott Grimes, Peter Macon, Jessica Szohr, J Lee, and Mark Jackson also return.

Fire Island – Hulu/Disney Plus

Available: US/UK

Fire Island sees two best friends (Joel Kim Booster and Bowen Yang) embark on a week-long vacation to the titular island – a famous gay destination off the coast of Long Island, New York. The movie's story is inspired by Jane Austen's iconic romance novel Pride and Prejudice, so it looks like we can expect our protagonists to butt heads while they come to terms with their feelings for each other. The rom-com's cast also includes Margaret Cho, Conrad Ricamora, and James Scully.

Abbott Elementary season 1 – Disney Plus

Available: UK

Comedy series Abbott Elementary is finally coming to the UK on Disney Plus. The show, which has a near-perfect Rotten Tomatoes score, focuses on the titular public school and its teachers in a mockumentary format. The good news is, if you love season 1, a second season has already been confirmed – and if you're in the US, you can catch up on the show on Hulu now.

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – Netflix

Available: US

We’re all whipped into a Tom Cruise frenzy right now. Top Gun: Maverick is ruling the box office, and the first trailer for Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One has already marked Ethan Hunt’s next adventure as one of 2023’s must-see movies.

This week, Netflix is giving us the chance to watch Ghost Protocol, the movie that turned the Mission: Impossible franchise into a genuine Bond-beater. Ghost Protocol stars Tom Cruise in his fourth turn as Ethan Hunt. This time, the IMF Agent is disavowed by his own government after a mission gone wrong. It’s up to Hunt and his team to avert nuclear war – with a flurry of incredible action scenes and Tom Cruise-delivered stunts along the way.

The Crow – Netflix

Available: UK

Based on the comic book by James O’Barr, the film stars the late Brandon Lee as a man who comes back from the dead in order to avenge his and his fiancée’s deaths. What ensues is a beautiful paranormal love story, a subversion of classic superhero tropes, and a whole lot of blood spilled. Directed by Alex Proyas, the flick also stars Ghostbusters’ Ernie Hudson and Chinese-American action star Bai Ling.

Physical season 2 – Apple TV Plus

Available: Worldwide

Physical, Apple TV Plus' under the radar dark comedy, returns for season 2. Set in San Diego in the '80s, the series follows housewife Sheila, played by Rose Byrne, who's battling her fair share of personal demons behind closed doors. That is, until she finds release in an unlikely place: an aerobics class. The new season sees Sheila facing new obstacles after she launches her first fitness tape, while The White Lotus star Murray Bartlett joins the cast as a charismatic fitness guru.