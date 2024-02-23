The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another weekend means another batch of streaming recommendations and if you're in the mood for a binge-watch, you're in luck – this edition has a bumper crop of TV shows. First up, Netflix's live-action adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender is now streaming, while animated Star Wars series The Bad Batch kicks off its final season on Disney Plus. Over on Apple TV Plus, Noomi Rapace stars in psychological thriller Constellation and Rick Grimes returns in The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live on AMC Plus. If you're in the UK, you can also catch all eight seasons of the Claire Danes-led thriller Homeland on Disney Plus.

As for movies, Joy Ride, one of 2023's most fun comedies, is now streaming on Prime Video in the UK, and Everything Everywhere All at Once, which swept last year's Oscars and stars Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan, is now on Netflix in the US.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Netflix brings a live-action spin to beloved Nickelodeon cartoon Avatar: The Last Airbender. The series follows 12-year-old Aang (Gordon Cormier), the last remaining Airbender, who has the power to harness all four elements. He's the only one who can take on the Fire Nation and put a stop to their plans to take over the world – with the help of his new friends, Katara (Kiawentiio) and Sokka (Ian Ousley). The cast also includes Daniel Dae Kim, Ken Leung, and supporting turns from Danny Pudi and George Takei. All episodes are available to watch now.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch season 3

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Animated series The Bad Batch returns for a third and final season on Disney Plus. The Clone Wars spin-off follows Clone Force 99, a group of elite clone troopers and fugitives who are able to resist the influence of Order 66. In season 3, the gang is set to have their limits tested as they fight to reunite with Omega (Michelle Ang), as she faces challenges of her own inside a remote Imperial science lab. The first three episodes are available to stream now, with the rest dropping every Wednesday.

Constellation

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo's Noomi Rapace stars in Constellation, a new psychological thriller series on Apple TV Plus. She plays Jo, an astronaut who has to suddenly return to Earth after disaster strikes her latest mission. However, her homecoming doesn't quite go as planned when she finds that parts of her life are missing. Jo embarks on a desperate quest to recover what she's lost and expose the truth. Better Call Saul's Jonathan Banks and Broadchurch's James D'Arcy also star. The first three episodes are streaming now, with subsequent episodes being released every Wednesday.

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: AMC Plus

Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira return as Rick and Michonne for new The Walking Dead spin-off The Ones Who Live. The pair have been separated since Rick disappeared, presumed dead, in season 9 and the new series will see the pair's attempts to reunite. Another familiar face making a return is Pollyanna McIntosh's Jadis, who was in the helicopter with Rick when he disappeared, while Lost's Terry O'Quinn and Lucifer's Lesely-Anne Brandt have also joined the cast. New episodes are set to be released every Sunday on AMC Plus, but there's no word of a UK release yet.

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Available: US

Watch now: Netflix

The Daniels' multi-Academy Award-winning Everything Everywhere All at Once has finally made it to Netflix in the US. The movie sees Michelle Yeoh give an Oscar-winning performance as Evelyn Wang, a woman who is drawn from her ordinary life as a laundromat owner into an adventure through the multiverse when she discovers that she is the only one who can save every world in existence from an ominous threat. The film also features Ke Huy Quan and Stephanie Hsu as Evelyn's husband and daughter, and Jamie Lee Curtis as an antagonistic tax inspector.

Joy Ride

Available: UK

Watch now: Prime Video

Crazy Rich Asians screenwriter Adele Lim directs Joy Ride, a raucous comedy starring Ashley Park, Stephanie Hsu, Sabrina Wu, and Sherry Cola. After adoptee Audrey (Park) decides she wants to find her birth parents in China, she recruits her best friend Lolo (Cola), Lolo's eccentric cousin Deadeye (Wu), and her former college roommate (Hsu) to join her on her trip. In short, things don't quite go to plan, but their wild, debauched journey also becomes an important story of bonding and friendship. Hold on tight.

Homeland season 1-8

Available: UK

Watch now: Disney Plus

All eight seasons of Homeland, which originally aired between 2011 and 2020, are now streaming on Disney Plus in the UK. The thriller series stars Claire Danes as Carrie Mathison, a CIA agent with bipolar disorder who becomes entangled with terror suspect Nicholas Brody (Damian Lewis), a US Marine Sergeant who was held as a prisoner of war in Afghanistan for eight years. The cast also includes Deadpool's Morena Baccarin, Supergirl's David Harewood, The Princess Bride's Mandy Patinkin, and The White Lotus' F. Murray Abraham.

