7 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

Can’t decide what to watch this weekend? Some of your favorite streaming services have got you covered – no matter what you’re in the mood for.

Game of Thrones creators D.B. Weiss and David Benioff have taken their talents to Netflix for Metal Lords, a drama that has notes of a more mature School of Rock – all rolled into a coming-of-age story backed by a killer soundtrack.

If bingeing is more your style, Netflix has the latest season of effortlessly watchable teen drama series Elite ready and waiting, while The Ultimatum is the perfect schlocky reality series that’ll make you cringe and possibly cry in equal measure.

Elsewhere, HBO Max has enlisted the help of director Michael Mann to premiere its new crime drama Tokyo Vice; All The Old Knives is Amazon’s latest spy thriller and Chris Pine vehicle – and we can’t wait to watch it. Rounding out this week’s streaming selection is Will Smith sci-fi cult hit I, Robot and a fantastically unhinged performance from Jake Gyllenhaal in Nightcrawler. For more on that (and the rest of this week’s streaming highlights) then scroll on down below.

Metal Lords – Netflix

Here’s what D.B. Weiss and David Benioff did next after Game of Thrones. Weiss is on writing duties for this coming-of-age drama comedy that sees two heavy metal fans join forces with a new student to play in the Battle of the Bands. Amid a rocky home life, Hunter (Adrian Greensmith) and his friend Kevin (Jaeden Martell) must navigate the choppy waters of high school and growing up – all while being influenced by heavy rocking, anti-authoritarian legends such as Black Sabbath.

Tokyo Vice – HBO Max

In this gripping crime drama, Ansel Elgort plays Jake Adelstein, a journalist who takes a new reporting job in Tokyo. While on the beat, he falls until the watchful eye of Hiroto Katagiri (Ken Watanabe) as the yakuza’s grip on the city is brought into the harsh light of day. The first three episodes are available to stream now and director Michael Mann helms the premiere – as if you needed another reason to take the trip East this weekend.

All the Old Knives – Prime Video

The CIA has a leak in its Vienna office – and the one parachuted in to patch up what happened to the ill-fated Flight 127 is operative Henry Pelham (Chris Pine). Pelham heads across Europe to track down those responsible, but might be a little too close to the case: his ex-lover Celia (Thandiwe Newton) is involved. As the two take a trip down memory lane with some sexually-charged banter, it’s clear that one – or both – could be hiding some pretty juicy secrets. Pine is proving to be a deft hand in any sort of lead role – and All The Old Knives is another sharp performance from the Swiss Army Knife of actors.

The Ultimatum – Netflix

All I need to sell you on Netflix’s new reality series The Ultimatum is its deliciously messy premise.

Described as a "social experiment", The Ultimatum sees six couples (who have varying degrees of cold feet) breaking up and dating other contestants. After three weeks of a "trial marriage" between the new pairings, they reunite with their original partners to hash out their commitment issues. From there, wedding bells might be calling – or a one-way trip to a dating app. Who knows? It’s just the sort of trashy television you can settle in with on the couch this weekend.

Elite season 5 – Netflix

Elite has never quite garnered the acclaim or attention of some of Netflix’s other high-profile, scandal-driven dramas. That’s a shame. It’s got as much raunchy sex as Bridgerton, the soapy teen angst of something like Skins, and the effortlessly cool style of Money Heist. Season five deals with the fallout of Armando’s murder as the students of Las Encinas get involved in another series of mysteries, scandals, and messy relationships.

I, Robot – Disney Plus

Will Smith has been the centre of attention for all the wrong reasons lately. It’s easy to forget some of his ‘00s work as he made the transition from wisecracking comedy actor to someone with a little bit more heft to his performances.

I, Robot features Smith as robot-hating Del Spooner, a homicide detective at Chicago PD. He’s drafted in to investigate the death of a prominent robotics expert – with one of his robots firmly in the firing line. As sci-fi mysteries go, it’s pretty solid – and is ably backed by a story that goes a little deeper than your usual Hollywood blockbuster.

Nightcrawler – Netflix

Jake Gyllenhaal is in scintillating, unnerving form as Lou, a thief who takes to recording local crimes as a ‘nightcrawler’. His newfound hobby eventually sees him tangled up with Nina (Rene Russo), a morning news director looking to buy into Lou’s constant stream of footage. In search of bigger and better stories, Lou eventually escalates his tactics – and ends up crossing the line in the process.