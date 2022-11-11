6 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

Another week drawing to a close means another batch of streaming recommendations from us. And there's no shortage of choice this weekend for things to watch, whether you're looking for a movie to stream or a new series to get stuck into.

A new season of The Crown is now on Netflix, with all 10 episodes available to stream. Season 5 takes us into the '90s, when the Queen and her family faced some rocky times, and there's a brand new cast helmed by Imelda Staunton to boot. Over on Prime Video, you can start watching Western period drama The English, starring Emily Blunt, or dark comedy Mammals starring James Corden – the former is available to watch on BBC iPlayer if you're in the UK. Meanwhile, Mythic Quest season 3 arrives on Apple TV Plus.

As for movies, Sundance hit documentary Fire of Love is now on Disney Plus, while Olivia Wilde's psychological thriller Don't Worry Darling can now be streamed on HBO Max.

The Crown season 5 – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

The Crown is back with a new era for the royals and a new cast, too. Season 5 covers the events of the '90s and sees Imelda Staunton take over from Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth. Meanwhile, Jonathan Pryce takes over as Prince Philip, with Dominic West as Prince Charles, Elizabeth Debicki as Princess Diana, Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major, and Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret. The new episodes will cover Charles and Diana's divorce, a fire at Windsor Castle, and Diana's controversial Panorama interview.

The English – Prime Video/BBC iPlayer

Available: US/UK

New Western series The English stars Emily Blunt as Lady Cornelia Locke, an English woman who arrives in the US in the late 19th Century in pursuit of vengeance and on the hunt for the man she believes to be responsible for her son's death. On her journey, she meets Eli Whipp, played by Chaske Spencer, an ex-cavalry scout and member of the Pawnee Nation, and the pair form an unlikely bond.

Mammals – Prime Video

Available: Worldwide

Amazon's new dark comedy Mammals follows two married couples dealing with rifts in their relationship. There's Michelin-starred chef Jamie (James Corden), whose pregnant wife Amandine (Melia Kreiling) is keeping secrets from him, and Jamie's sister Lue (Sally Hawkins), whose marriage to Jeff (Colin Morgan) is also starting to show cracks. The series was created and written by award-winning playwright Jez Butterworth.

Mythic Quest season 3 – Apple TV Plus

Available: Worldwide

Mythic Quest returns for a third season. The sitcom follows a fictional video game studio that produces a popular online multiplayer RPG called Mythic Quest – and the struggle to stay on top when dealing with a dysfunctional staff. At the end of season 2, creative directors Ian (Rob McElhenney) and Poppy (Charlotte Nicdao) left their original workplace to pursue their own venture with the newly founded GrimPop Studios, so season 3 will deal with the aftermath of this decision.

Fire of Love – Disney Plus

Available: Worldwide

Documentary Fire of Love follows French volcanologist duo and husband and wife Katia and Maurice Krafft. Narrated by writer and director Miranda July, archival interviews with the pair are interspersed with their own footage and photos from their expeditions around the world to document active volcanoes. The touching film tells their life story from their meeting to their eventual tragic deaths in the 1991 eruption of Mount Unzen in Japan.

Don't Worry Darling – HBO Max

Available: US

Olivia Wilde's directorial follow-up to 2019's Booksmart is now on HBO Max. The movie sees Jack (Harry Styles) and Alice (Florence Pugh) seemingly living in marital bliss in '50s suburbia. Jack works for a mysterious company called the Victory Project, which claims to be changing the world. However, Alice begins to notice that things are not quite as they seem. Chris Pine, Gemma Chan, KiKi Layne, Nick Kroll, and Wilde herself also star in the thriller.

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host. Fear not, though... if you're a TV fan, then we've got you covered with our lists of the best Netflix shows, best Disney Plus shows, and the best Amazon Prime Video shows.