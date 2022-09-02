7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, Hulu, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

Friday is finally here! And after a long ol' work week, there's not much better than plonking yourself in front of the TV, and tuning into all the latest uploads – so if it's streaming recommendations you're after, we've got you covered.

If fantasy is your bag, then it doesn't get any grander than this: the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power are available to watch on Prime Video right now. If not, there are plenty more shows where that came from, including Netflix thriller Devil in Ohio and Rick and Morty season 6.

As for movies, there's Baz Luhmann's flashy biopic Elvis, which recently landed on HBO Max, Titanic on Prime Video in the US, and Everything Everywhere All At Once on the same streamer in the UK. There really is something for everyone, no matter where you're based in the world. So scroll on, and see the best of our weekly picks...

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Set thousands of years before the events of The Hobbit, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power charts the forging of the titular rings and the rise of the Dark Lord Sauron, while Galadriel and the like grapple with their emotional and physical scars from the First Age's War of Wrath. Saint Maud's Morfydd Clark stars as the younger version of Cate Blanchett's elf, while the likes of Nazanin Boniadi, Owain Arthur, Maxim Baldry, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Charles Edwards, Lenny Henry, and Robert Aramayo round out the cast.

Two episodes are available to stream now, but you'll have to sit tight for the third. It won't be released until Friday, September 9, with each subsequent installment being rolled out weekly after that. Here's the full Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power release schedule to learn more.

Rick & Morty season 6

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Adult Swim in the US, E4 in the UK

Rick and Morty is back! Season 6 of the popular Adult Swim comedy is returning to our screens with a brand new Schwifty episode this weekend – and the stakes have never been higher. The season 5 finale shook things up after Evil Morty destroyed The Citadel and the Central Finite Curve. The move is crucial as it means that the universes where Rick is not the smartest man in the world are now open – and Evil Morty is heading right there. Eek!

We’ll find out how this plays out when the series begins on Adult Swim on Sunday at 11pm ET, before being released on E4 the day after. You can learn more with our guide to the full Rick and Morty season 6 release schedule.

I Came By

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Netflix's new thriller I Came By follows a young graffiti artist called Toby Nealey (played by 1917's George MacKay) who breaks into the homes of rich people in a bid for social justice. However, he soon finds himself in over his head when he targets a judge called Hector Blake (Downton Abbey's Hugh Bonneville). While to the world, Hector looks like a saint, Toby finds out he's been harboring a dark secret. The movie is already number one on Netflix’s UK chart following its release on Wednesday with viewers calling it "disturbing, chilling, and sad".

Devil in Ohio

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

Netflix is spoiling us this week with a brand new mini-series also dropping on the platform. Called Devil in Ohio, the crime thriller tells the story of hospital psychiatrist Dr. Suzanne Mathis when she takes in a mysterious young woman who has escaped from a cult. However, the strange arrival might not be all that she seems as detectives can't find out anything about the Satanic cult she supposedly left. As the synopsis warns: "No one is safe here". Bones star Emily Deschanel leads the cast opposite Madeleine Arthur as the stoic Mae. Sam Jaeger, Geraldo Celasco, Samantha Ferris, and Ty Wood also star in the gripping show.

Elvis

Available: US

Watch now: HBO Max

Baz Luhrmann's Elvis is a love letter to a bygone era, one that explores the life of rock and roll icon, singer, and actor Elvis Presley (Austin Butler), told from the perspective of his morally questionable manager, Colonel Tom Parker (Tom Hanks). Butler delivers the performance of a lifetime, capturing Elvis’s spirit and bringing The King back to life.

Titanic

Available: US

Watch now: Prime Video

With Avatar: The Way of Water just a few months away, and the re-release of its predecessor in cinemas even sooner, it's safe to say that everyone is on a bit of a James Cameron right now. It's probably for that reason, then, that Prime Video has added the filmmaker's epic period drama Titanic to its US platform.

Chances are, you know what it's about, but in case you don't: Titanic centers on the ill-fated romance between hard-up but effervescent grifter Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio), who wins a ticket on the titular ship, and recently engaged, melancholic aristocrat Rose (Kate Winslet).

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Available: UK

Watch now: Prime Video

In The Daniels' wonderfully imaginative Everything Everywhere All at Once, action star Michelle Yeoh plays Evelyn, a Chinese laundromat owner, who spends most of her days avoiding tax audits, squabbling with her daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu), and ignoring her husband Waymond (Ke Huy Quan). The stresses of her life become secondary, however, when she finds herself at the center of a multi-dimensional fight against a potentially Earth-shattering evil.

Turns out, every single one of Evelyn's life failures – and trust us, there have been many – have blessed her with the ability to channel the skills of every Evelyn across the multiverse. And those trying to save the world are keen to use said ability to help them win. Unfortunately, though, the villainous Jobu Tupaki (Hsu) is also aware of Evelyn's power.

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host.