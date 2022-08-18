7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, HBO Max, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

With another weekend comes another batch of streaming recommendations, and we're spoilt for choice this week. It's a big week for TV, for one thing, with Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon roaring onto HBO Max in the US and NOW TV in the UK (you can also watch it on HBO or Sky Atlantic if terrestrial TV is more your thing). Plus, the latest MCU series arrives on Disney Plus this week, with Tatiana Maslany taking on the title role in She-Hulk.

Elsewhere, there's new mystery thriller miniseries Echoes on Netflix about identical twins with a dangerous secret, as well as season 2 of The Cuphead Show, while Sharon Horgan stars in dark comedy Bad Sisters over on Apple TV Plus.

As for movies, Prime Video subscribers in the US can catch the 2014 remake of RoboCop, starring Joel Kinnaman, while UK viewers can catch Channing Tatum's directorial debut, the comedy road trip movie Dog.

House of the Dragon – HBO Max/NOW TV

Available: US/UK

Watch now: HBO Max (opens in new tab)/NOW TV (opens in new tab)

We're going back to Westeros. That's right, Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon is finally here, with the season premiere debuting on HBO Max and NOW TV this Sunday. Set around 200 years before the events of the original HBO series, House of the Dragon will tell the story of House Targaryen and the famed Targaryen civil war that became known as the 'Dance of the Dragons'. Matt Smith, Paddy Considine, Milly Alcock, Emily Carey, Steve Toussaint, and Rhys Ifans star.

She-Hulk – Disney Plus

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

Over the last couple of years, the Marvel TV series have offered up everything from a holiday show (Hawkeye) and a spy thriller (Falcon and the Winter Soldier), to timey wimey fantasy (Loki) and a coming-of-age origin story (Ms Marvel). Now, it’s delving into the world of courtroom comedies with She-Hulk.

Starring Josh Segarra, Ginger Gonzaga, Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil, and Tatiana Maslany in the titular role, the show sees 30-something lawyer Jennifer Walters try to lead a normal life after she’s exposed to some of her cousin Bruce Banner’s blood and becomes a 6-foot-7-inch superhero. In it, Tim Roth reprises the role of Emil Blonsky, AKA Abomination, while Charlie Cox’s Daredevil is set to make an appearance, too. Episode 1 is streaming now, but we’ll have to wait and see whether her efforts pay off across the following eight installments.

Echoes – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix (opens in new tab)

New mystery thriller Echoes centers around two identical twins, Leni and Gina (played by Michelle Monaghan), who've carried a shared secret their entire lives – since childhood, they've swapped lives, with each sister now leading a double life with two homes and two husbands. When one of the twins goes missing, however, their secret gets a whole lot more complicated. Matt Bomer, Ali Stroker, and Karen Robinson also star.

Bad Sisters – Apple TV

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus (opens in new tab)

Equal parts comedy and thriller, Bad Sisters – created by Sharon Horgan, and based on the Flemish series Clan – follows, well, a bunch of Irish sisters who start plotting to kill the abusive husband of one of their own, unbeknownst to the one who’s married to him. Their plans don’t necessarily work out as expected, but the husband still winds up dead, which leaves the sisters looking mighty suspicious. Horgan stars alongside Anne-Marie Duff, Sarah Greene, Eva Birthistle, Eve Hewson in the show, while Dracula’s Claes Bang plays Duff’s loathsome onscreen spouse.

The Cuphead Show! season 2 – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix (opens in new tab)

The Cuphead Show – following the adventures of the wide-eyed Mugman and cantankerous Cuphead on Inkwell Isles – is back for a second helping. This time, they’re joined by Ms. Chalice on their cartoonish adventures – all while the Devil lies in wait to claim their souls. Expect more of the rubber hose-style shenanigans as this love letter to the Golden Era of animation continues. It’s a perfect side dish to Cuphead’s recent Delicious Last Course DLC, too.

Robocop – Prime Video

Available: US

Watch now: Prime Video (opens in new tab)

In this 2014 reboot, officer Alex Murphy (Joel Kinnaman) is transformed into the titular RoboCop after being critically injured: a metallic force of nature designed to serve the public and uphold the law. As fragments of his past self and tragic history begin to re-emerge, RoboCop takes on those who tried to kill him – and the shadowy forces pulling the strings. A welcome update of the revered ‘80s classic, RoboCop keeps the beating heart of the original while bolstering the action to meet modern standards. It’s an already-forgotten curiosity well worth seeking out this weekend.

Dog – Prime Video

Available: UK

Watch now: Prime Video (opens in new tab)

Channing Tatum's co-directorial debut stars the internet's favorite himbo as a US Army Ranger who is entrusted with escorting the military dog of his recently deceased friend across the country to attend his funeral. After that, the dog is set to be euthanized. So far, so heavy, you may think, but this is still a comedy, and Tatum brings his usual charm to proceedings. His co-director is Magic Mike writer and producer Reid Carolin, and the movie also stars The Umbrella Academy's Emmy Raver-Lampman and wrestler Kevin Nash.