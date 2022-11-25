7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, and Paramount Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

Wondering what to stream this weekend? Whether you're enjoying an extended break over Thanksgiving or it's just a regular couple of days off for you, there should be something here that takes your fancy. If you're already in the mood to get festive, 'tis the season on Disney Plus with the arrival of the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

Over on Netflix, we're still in Halloween mode – Wednesday, Tim Burton's take on the Addams Family, starring Jenna Ortega, is now available to binge-watch with all 10 episodes on the streamer. If you're looking for a movie on the platform instead, try The Swimmers, a film based on the true story of two teenagers who saved a dinghy of refugees. On Prime Video, you can catch historical romance Cyrano, starring Peter Dinklage, while Apple TV Plus has the first three episodes of Echo 3, a new thriller series.

What else? Well, there's a new season of Criminal Minds starting on Paramount Plus in the US and Disney Plus everywhere else, and, if you haven't caught the finale episode of The Walking Dead yet, now's a great time.

Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special – Disney Plus

Available: Worldwide

The Guardians are back. While Vol. 3 is only a few months away, we have a short and sweet Holiday Special to tide us over in the meantime, which sees Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) try their hardest to get an unforgettable Christmas gift for Star-Lord, AKA Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), a mission that takes them all the way to Hollywood and… Kevin Bacon? Written and directed by James Gunn, Karen Gillan, Sean Gunn, Bradley Cooper, and Vin Diesel also star.

Wednesday – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Everyone's favorite misanthrope has arrived on Netflix – Jenna Ortega is Wednesday Addams, as you've never seen her before. The new series sees her sent to Nevermore Academy, a school for misfits – struggling to get to grips with her psychic powers and fit in with her peers, things get more complicated when she witnesses several bizarre murders. Tim Burton is an executive producer and directed half of the show's episodes, and Gwendoline Christie, Christina Ricci, and Fred Armisen make up the supporting cast.

The Swimmers – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Based on an incredible true story, The Swimmers follows two young sisters, Yusra and Sara. Both girls are refugees and Yusra is an Olympic swimmer, and together they dragged a dinghy of refugees to safety across the Aegean Sea. Directed by Sally El Hosaini, the movie had a limited theatrical release earlier in the month, but it's now available to watch on Netflix worldwide.

Cyrano – Prime Video

Available: Worldwide

If you missed Cyrano when it was in cinemas earlier this year, you can now catch it on Prime Video wherever you are in the world. Directed by Atonement and Pride and Prejudice helmer Joe Wright, Peter Dinklage plays Cyrano de Bergerac, a poet who believes he isn't worthy of the affection of the woman he's in love with, Roxanne (Haley Bennett). Think historical romance and impressive musical numbers...

Echo 3 – Apple TV Plus

Available: Worldwide

New Apple TV Plus series Echo 3 was created by Mark Boal, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of The Hurt Locker and Zero Dark Thirty. After an American scientist (Jessica Ann Collins) goes missing near the Colombia-Venezuela border, her brother (Luke Evans) and husband (Michiel Huisman) team up and try to find her, but there's more lurking beneath the surface than they could imagine. The first three episodes are available to stream now, with subsequent episodes following every Wednesday.

Criminal Minds: Evolution – Paramount Plus/Disney Plus

Available: US/UK

Criminal Minds returns for a sixteenth season on Paramount Plus (and Disney Plus in the UK and internationally), also titled Criminal Minds: Evolution. The usual faces are back, with Joe Mantegna, A. J. Cook, Kirsten Vangsness, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, and Paget Brewster returning as members of the Behavioral Analysis Unit. This time around, they're dealing with a network of serial killers formed during the pandemic. The first two episodes are available to watch now, with new episodes arriving on Thursdays.

The Walking Dead finale – AMC Plus/Disney Plus

Available: US/UK

See how The Walking Dead wrapped up 12 whole years of storytelling with 'Rest in Peace', its last-ever episode, which is available to stream now in both the UK and US.

Following on its predecessor's cliffhanger, it sees a desperate Daryl try to get help for a gravely wounded Judith, while the rest of our favorite apocalypse survivors try to navigate the walker-infested Commonwealth and take down its corrupt governor, Pamela Milton. It's action-packed, emotional, and features a couple of great cameos in the last few moments of the episode – so make sure you keep watching until the very end, and bid a heartfelt goodbye to Maggie and co. Well, until they show up in their own upcoming spin-off shows anyway…

