7 New Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, Apple TV Plus, and HBO Max movies and shows to stream this weekend

With another weekend upon us, we bring you another batch of fresh streaming recommendations.

If you're looking for a new series to start, Moon Knight has arrived on Disney Plus. The latest offering from the MCU stars Oscar Isaac – you can read our interviews with him and his co-star May Calamawy here. Meanwhile, crime thriller Slow Horses, starring Gary Oldman, is now on Apple TV Plus, and UK viewers can finally catch critically acclaimed comedy drama Hacks on Prime Video.

As for movies, there's pandemic comedy The Bubble from director Judd Apatow on Netflix, along with Richard Linklater's animated moon landing movie Apollo 10 ½, while murder mystery Death on the Nile is available to watch on HBO Max in the US and Disney Plus in the UK. And, after the sad news of Bruce Willis' retirement broke this week, US viewers can enjoy his performance in Michael Bay's sci-fi extravaganza Armageddon on Prime Video.

Moon Knight – Disney Plus

(Image credit: Marvel)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Disney Plus

Marvel's latest Disney Plus show sees Oscar Isaac play the dual roles of Steven Grant and Marc Spector, AKA Moon Knight, a mercenary with dissociative identity disorder who serves the ancient Egyptian moon god Khonshu. Steven is a mild-mannered, socially awkward Londoner working in a museum gift shop who suffers from blackouts and what he thinks are bizarre dreams – until he realizes they're being caused by Marc taking over his body. New episodes stream weekly.

The Bubble – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

The Bubble is a pandemic comedy with a twist, following a group of actors stuck in a pandemic bubble at a hotel as they try to finish a studio franchise movie (and, according to some, inspired by the making of Jurassic World 3 ). Directed by Judd Apatow, the A-list cast includes Pedro Pascal, Karen Gillan, Maria Bakalova, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, and Leslie Mann.

Apollo 10 ½ – Netflix

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Netflix

Richard Linklater's latest movie is a Netflix Original. Set during the 1969 Moon Landing, the film explores the fantasies of children on Earth who watched the historic televised event and is loosely based on the director's own childhood. The voice cast includes Jack Black, Zachary Levi, and Glenn Powell, and the animated movie is made in a similar style to Linklater's rotoscoped films, A Scanner Darkly and Waking Life, as well as taking inspiration from kids' Saturday morning cartoons.

Slow Horses – Apple TV Plus

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

Available: Worldwide

Watch today: Apple TV Plus

Slow Horses sees Gary Oldman star as Jackson Lamb, the miserable boss of the so-called "slow horses", MI5 agents who are sent to administrative purgatory to do tedious tasks after failed missions in the field. It's a dull place to work – until they get entangled in some dangerous business. Jack Lowden, Olivia Cooke, Jonathan Pryce, and Kristin Scott Thomas also star and the first two episodes are available to watch now, with the rest following weekly.

Death on the Nile – HBO Max/Disney Plus

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

Available: US/UK

Watch today: HBO Max/Disney Plus

Death on the Nile is the follow-up to 2017’s Murder on the Orient Express . Another Agatha Christie adaptation, Kenneth Branagh returns to the director's chair and the starring role as detective Hercule Poirot who’s investigating the murder aboard a cruise ship on the River Nile in the aftermath of a lavish wedding. The all-star cast includes Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Annette Bening, and Emma Mackey.

Armageddon – Prime Video

(Image credit: Buena Vista Pictures)

Available: US

Watch today: Prime Video

Get ready for some Bayhem – while US audiences wait for Ambulance to hit theaters, you can catch Armageddon, Michael Bay's 1998 sci-fi disaster movie. The movie follows a group of blue collar drillers who are sent by NASA to stop a giant asteroid on a collision course with Earth. The all-star ensemble cast includes Bruce Willis, Ben Affleck, Billy Bob Thornton, Liv Tyler, and Steve Buscemi.

Hacks season 1 – Prime Video

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Available: UK

Watch today: Prime Video

Award-winning comedy drama Hacks is now finally available to stream in the UK. The HBO Max show has arrived on Prime Video, and follows the relationship between Ava (Hannah Einbinder) a young, down on her luck comedy writer and Deborah (Jean Smart), a legendary veteran comedian struggling to stay relevant. The pair reluctantly team up to freshen up Deobrah's material. The show was nominated for six Emmys last year and won three.