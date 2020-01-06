The New Mutants trailer is here – and the delayed X-Men spin-off deserves a second look

After years of delays, rumoured changes, and takeovers, the latest New Mutants trailer is here. The X-Men spin-off, which stars Game of Thrones’ actress Maisie Williams, Stranger Things’ Charlie Heaton, and Glass and The Witch's Anya Taylor-Joy, first emerged with a trailer way back in 2017 – and now we can see just how much influence Marvel Studios has had on the once Fox-produced comic book movie.

With such a long period between reveals, The New Mutants trailer helpfully reintroduces us to the leading cast. Williams is the troubled Wolfsbane, while Heaton is the high-flying Cannonball. My two favourites are colourful comic mainstays Sunspot (Henry Zaga) and Mirage (Blu Hunt), who you could easily see slipping across to the MCU proper should the opportunity ever arise.

The New Mutants will follow the band of fledgling mutants, including Colossus’ sister, Magik, (played by Taylor-Joy) as they look to simultaneously fight out of their confinement and the clutches of the nefarious Cecilia Reyes (Alice Braga).

So, X-Men + horror. Winning combination, right? .

The New Mutants has seen its fair share of setbacks, but has been eventually guided through to release in conjunction with Disney after the House of Mouse took over Fox last year. The movie was originally scheduled for April 13, 2018 and then February 2, 2019, and finally August 2, 2019. The New Mutants release date is now set in stone: April 3, 2020.

