New Mutants teaser shows off Anya Taylor Joy's Magik and her impressive abilities

The latest teaser for Josh Boone’s upcoming The New Mutants shines a spotlight on Anya Taylor-Joy’s Iliyana Rasputin, AKA Magik.

The powerful sorceress also happens to be the little sister of X-Men’s Colossus, but she’s a little rougher around the edges than her heroic older brother. From what we’ve seen so far, Magik takes no shit, and she certainly isn’t scared of taking on the 20-foot Demon Bear in what looks to be the movie’s the epic final showdown. Check out the new teaser below.

there's a reason people believe in magik. meet illyana rasputin. pic.twitter.com/aIuGnXi2poAugust 6, 2020

The new teaser seems to focus on Magik’s dark side, and we’re not complaining. The young mutant talks of how she kills “on purpose,” and that she’s not like the other mutants at the facility. We also get an impressive look at her abilities, including the iconic Soulsword, which – in the comics – she crafts for herself while imprisoned in limbo.

Taylor-Joy brings plenty of attitude along with a thick Russian accent, and we also get another look at the climactic Demon Bear battle – though we hope they’re saving something for the movie. Shot way back in 2017, The New Mutants has been subject to consistent delays, though it looks like it might finally get its time in theatres on August 28.

“We’re just all excited for the fans to be able to see it," director Boone said during a San Diego Comic-Con Panel in July. "Everybody's been waiting so long and they’re so enthusiastic online." It's nearing the three year anniversary of the very first trailer we saw in 2017, so fans have definitely waited long enough to see Mirage, Magik, and the Demon Bear saga come to life. Here's hoping it was worth the wait.

