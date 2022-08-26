7 new Netflix, Amazon, Disney Plus, Hulu, and Apple TV Plus movies and shows to stream this weekend

As the weekend rolls around once more, we've got a brand new batch of fresh streaming recommendations to see you through from Friday night until Sunday evening. Let's start off with movies – there's Samaritan on Prime Video, which sees Sylvester Stallone play a superhero reluctantly pulled out of retirement, while Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg team up for comedy Me Time on Netflix. Prime Video subscribers in the UK can also catch Paul Thomas Anderson's latest critically acclaimed movie, Licorice Pizza.

As for TV shows, See season 3 begins on Apple TV Plus this week, with Jason Momoa playing Baba Voss for the final time. Over on Hulu, there's adult cartoon Little Demon, whose voice cast includes Danny DeVito and Aubrey Plaza, as well as sports documentary Welcome to Wrexham about Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's takeover of a Welsh football club. The latter is available on Disney Plus in the UK, too. Finally, if you need some guilty pleasure viewing, Selling Sunset spin-off Selling the OC is out now on Netflix to fulfill all your trashy reality TV needs.

Samaritan – Prime Video

Available: Worldwide

With The Boys, Prime Video explores what the world would be like if cape-wearers were the bad guys. Samaritan, the streamer’s latest title centered on superheroes, imagines a scenario where a reluctant do-gooder goes missing and is reported dead. Starring Euphoria’s Javon Walton and Sylvester Stallone, the movie picks up two decades after that happens to Joe Smith (Stallone), and sees him trying to keep a low profile as a refuse collector. Despite Joe’s best efforts, his neighbour Sam (Stallone) learns of his past, and with their city in a bad way, the youngster tries to convince the old-timer to return to his roots. Directed by Julius Avery, the flick also stars Dascha Polanco, Martin Starr, and Moisés Arias.

Me Time – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

Perhaps you’re in the mood for some laughs this weekend instead? If so, Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg offer up Me Time, a new comedy movie that follows a weary father, who reaches out to a former friend and proposes that the pair indulge in a wild weekend while his wife and kids are away. What he didn’t expect, though, was to find himself again while the twosome engage in all sorts of crazy antics. Regina Hall also stars.

See season 3 – Apple TV Plus

Available: Worldwide

Dystopian drama See kicks off its third and final season on Apple TV Plus this weekend. Jason Momoa returns as Baba Voss and events pick up a year after he defeated his brother and nemesis Edo (Dave Bautista) at the end of season 2 and went to live in the forest. However, he must return to society to protect his tribe when a new threat emerges. Subsequent episodes will follow weekly every Friday.

Welcome to Wrexham – Hulu/Disney Plus

Available: US/UK

The first two episodes of new documentary series Welcome to Wrexham have premiered on Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK. You're probably familiar with the premise already – Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney bought struggling Welsh football club Wrexham AFC back in 2020, and the documentary follows the pair as they travel to Wales and try to revive the club. Two episodes are being released each Wednesday, with eight episodes in total.

Selling the OC – Netflix

Available: Worldwide

If you're waiting impatiently for Selling Sunset season 6 to arrive on Netflix, there's a new spin-off on the streamer. Selling the OC follows the Oppenheim Group as owner Jason opens its second office on Newport Beach in Orange County, California. Although there's a new cast of real estate agents to contend with, we can expect the same drama, ostentatious houses, and high-heeled shoes that look like they should be impossible to walk in as it's Sunset Boulevard counterpart.

Little Demon – Hulu

Available: US

Ever wondered what Satan sounds like? Well, Little Demon reckons he’d sound just like Danny DeVito, apparently, as the Always Sunny star brings the ruler of the underworld to life in new animated comedy series Little Demon. Also featuring the voice talents of Michael Shannon and Aubrey Plaza, it centers on Laura, a Delaware-based mother who is still having trouble adjusting to parenthood, having given birth to the Devil’s literal spawn thirteen years ago. Still, accepting her lot in life, she tries to give daughter Chrissy a normal life; a task made difficult by a bunch of monstrous forces and Satan’s constant attempts to gain custody of the youngster’s soul.Guest stars across season 1 include Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rhea Perlman, Shangela, Patrick Wilson, Dave Bautista, Willia, Jackson Harper, and Mel Brooks.

Licorice Pizza – Prime Video

Available: UK

Paul Thomas Anderson's '70s-set coming-of-age flick stars Cooper Hoffman (the son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) as 15-year-old Gary Valentine, a character loosely based on movie producer Gary Goetzman, who started his career as a child actor and produced a range of movies from The Silence of the Lambs to Mamma Mia!. Alana Haim plays Alana, a directionless woman in her 20s who strikes up a friendship with Gary – and plenty of madcap escapades ensue.