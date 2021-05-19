New Monsters at Work trailer reveals what happened after Pixar's Monsters Inc.

We scare because we care is so 2001. Twenty years on from one of Pixar's most beloved animated efforts, the new Monsters at Work trailer returns us to Monstropolis following the events of the original movie – but now the focus is on laughter.

Hitting Disney Plus this July, Monsters at Work is a sequel series set six months after Monsters Inc. The key voice cast, including John Goodman (Sulley), Billy Crystal (Mike), and Jennifer Tilly (Celia) all return – alongside some new faces.

Chief among them is Tylor Tuskman, voiced by Ben Feldman, a Scare Major graduate who harbors dreams of working with Mike and Sulley. However, with the emphasis now on side-splitting gags instead of hair-raising frights, Tylor is shifted to the Monsters Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT). Mandy Kaling, Aisha Tyler, and Henry Winkler all feature as colleagues.

The new "sneak peek" shows off some of the shenanigans the new leadership team will be getting up to as they move away from using fear as a resource. One such moment sees the MIFT in action as they avert a Mike-shaped door disaster. It’s the first step forward for the franchise after Monsters University harkened back to Mike and Sulley's college days to good effect back in 2013. Yes, it was that long ago.

Judging by the trailer, those looking for a brand new Mike and Sulley buddy adventure may be disappointed. Mostly, the attentions is on Tylor and his team, with the original Monsters. Inc duo acting on the periphery.

Still, there's plenty to like: the outlandish designs and slapstick still remains and, with several from Pixar involved, Monsters Inc.'s classic formula clearly hasn't run out of energy just yet.

For more from the House of Mouse, check out all the new Disney movies on the horizon.