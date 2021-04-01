New Marvel Villainous expansion is burdened with glorious purpose, and Loki - here's when you can buy it

We all knew a Marvel Villainous expansion was coming, but it's nice to finally have concrete news on the board game - especially because it stars everyone's favorite god of mischief, Loki. The pack is called Mischief & Malice, and it'll launch this August 1, 2021.

Featuring Loki, M.O.D.O.K, and Madame Masque, this Marvel Villainous expansion will cost $24.99 (pre-orders aren't available yet, but they'll go live in the coming weeks). It can be played as a standalone product or combined with the original game, but sadly isn't compatible with the Disney Villainous series or the Disney Villainous expansions.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Ravensburger) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Ravensburger) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Ravensburger)

In terms of gameplay, Loki has to gain and spend 10 'Mischief' points in order to win. Because many of his powers are rooted in illusion magic, he offers some fun mechanics that haven't been seen in the franchise before.

Meanwhile, Madame Masque - something of a Marvel comics deep cut and longtime enemy of Iron Man that also appeared in Agent Carter - is out to get the game's heroes. The press release notes that she "will need to settle her Vendetta by vanquishing eight Marvel Heroes specifically for that purpose."

Finally, M.O.D.O.K (fresh from his stint as the villain of Marvel's Avengers) is on a mission to activate the Cosmic Cube. We're not sure how that'll work just yet, but it could be reminiscent of Thanos' quest for the Infinity Stones in the original board game.

Either way, the first Marvel Villainous expansion is a welcome addition to what is already a line-up of some of the best board games. Considering the Asgardian god of mischief's appearance in the new Marvel show Loki on Disney Plus, it couldn't have come at a better time either. And when combined with the recent Monster Hunter World board game, it certainly bodes well for a fun 2021 in tabletop.

Want to try the original before hitting the expansion? Be sure to check out the deals below. It's a great board game for 2 players so is a good place to start while you wait.

For more tabletop recommendations, don't forget to check out the best cooperative board games, the best card games, and board games for adults.