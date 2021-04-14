New Marvel concept art shows off hooded Scarlet Witch design for WandaVision

New Marvel concept art, showing off an alternate Scarlet Witch design for WandaVision, has been released online.

Artist Andy Park posted the image to Twitter, captioned: "Here's the Scarlet Witch design I did with her cape & hood. I loved creating both her looks with & w/o the cape & hood. They have 2 very distinct feels that she can create as she desires. I call this her Red Riding Hood look."

Here’s the Scarlet Witch design I did with her cape & hood. I loved creating both her looks with & w/o the cape & hood. They have 2 very distinct feels that she can create as she desires. I call this her Red Riding Hood look ;) #WandaVision #Wanda #ScarletWitch #ElizabethOlsen pic.twitter.com/dlnnGGZSzpApril 13, 2021 See more

Wanda Maximoff didn't become the Scarlet Witch until WandaVision episode 9, which saw a witchy showdown between her and Kathryn Hahn's Agatha. When Wanda embraced the full extent of her powers, she got an all-new look to go with the superhero name – and though, for the majority of the ninth installment, Wanda is sans-cape, she does wear it briefly towards the end of the episode as she flies away from Westview for presumably the last time.

We'll next see Wanda in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness – so expect the WandaVision post-credits scene, which saw Wanda studying the mysterious and powerful spell book called the Darkhold, to turn out to be very significant indeed as she appears alongside the MCU's other prominent magic user. WandaVision's Nexus commercial could also prove to be important, too – in Marvel comics, the Nexus of All Realities is a kind of crossing point for every reality that exists.

Doctor Strange also looks set to feature in Spider-Man 3, officially titled Spider-Man: No Way Home. The Spidey threequel is heavily rumored to feature the multiverse, with unconfirmed reports of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield reprising their respective versions of the web-slinging hero. From the looks of things, Marvel is gearing up to embrace all the possibilities the multiverse has to offer.

Marvel Phase 4 is now truly in full swing, and though WandaVision season 2 might not ever make it to Disney Plus, we at least know there's more in store for Wanda – with or without her Red Riding Hood cape.