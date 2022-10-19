New iPad pre-orders are live now: here's where to buy the 10th generation and Pros

New iPad pre-orders are now live after Apple unveiled a new suite of tablets yesterday. If you're after a new 10.2-inch or Pro device, you're in luck. This year's range of tablets is packed out with speedy processors, and the 10th generation iPad also offers up a brand new design. The best news is you can easily pre-order each new iPad at Amazon (opens in new tab) or Apple (opens in new tab), in both the US and UK.

The cheaper option is the 10th generation 10.2-inch model, though it still comes in at $449 / £499. That's because Apple sees this device as a bridge between the cheaper 9th generation (which it will still offer at $329 / £329) and the premium iPad Air. With a range of colorful designs to choose from, a full-screen front, and a boosted Bionic A14 chip, there's plenty to dive into here.

If you need a little more power under the hood, we'd check out new iPad pre-orders on the Pro models. Both the 11-inch and 12.9-inch 2022 refreshes offer up a similar external design and screen spec, but have squeezed the immensely powerful M2 processor under the hood. That's good news if you're after one of the best gaming tablets or you're running more power-intensive apps. These devices ship at $799 / £899 and $1,099 / £1,249 respectively.

All these new iPad pre-orders will start shipping on their October 26 release date, so if you're keen to get your name on the list ahead of time you don't have long to wait for your shiny new tablet.

Pre-order new iPad 10th generation

US | Apple iPad 10th generation: $449 at Amazon

You can now pre-order the new iPad 10th generation, coming in at $449 and shipping from October 26. That's a considerable price increase over the previous $329 base price, but if you're after that rejuvenated all-screen display, colorful aesthetic, and A14 Bionic processor (previously found in the Air), this is well worth the jump.



UK | Apple iPad 10th generation: £499 at Amazon

Apple fans in the UK can pre-order the new 10th generation at Amazon right now, with the same shipping date of October 26.



Pre-order new iPad Pro

US | 11-inch iPad Pro: $799 at Amazon

The new 11-inch iPad Pro now sports a blazing-fast M2 processor, while keeping the same external design and screen specs. You can pre-order now for shipping from October 26.



US | 12.9-inch iPad Pro: $1,099 at Amazon

The larger 12.9-inch iPad Pro comes in at $1,099 for the entry-level model, the same starting price as its predecessor but offering up that incredibly powerful M2 processor. You'll find the same October 26 shipping date here.



UK | 11-inch iPad Pro: £899 at Apple

We aren't seeing too many iPad pre-orders open on the Pro model in the UK, so for now you'll be heading over to the official Apple store for this 11-inch model. We'll keep you updated as more devices hit the shelves, though. 12.9-inch: £1,249 at Apple



Just what effect these releases have on Black Friday iPad deals remains to be seen, but we're looking forward to some particularly strong iPad Pro deals on older models if these new prices aren't quite in your range. If you're after something a little different, it's also worth checking out the latest iPad Air deals as well.