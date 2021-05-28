New on HBO Max in June 2021: All the new movies and shows

There are plenty of new movies and TV shows hitting HBO Max this month, including some major theatrical releases – In the Heights and The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will both debut on the streamer at the same time as they hit the big screen this June.

If that wasn't exciting enough, this month also brings the entire Harry Potter saga to HBO Max, meaning you can finally plan that magical movie marathon. There's also classics like Jerry Maguire, The Green Mile, and True Romance, DCEU movie Shazam!, the director's cut of The Shining sequel Doctor Sleep, and the Denzel Washington-starring The Little Things all arriving this month.

We've rounded up every new movie and TV show arriving to HBO Max this June below, and also picked out our top three choices to check out this month – so you can kick back and start planning those binge-watches and movie marathons. Scroll on to check out all the new additions to the streamer this month.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It – June 4

One of HBO Max's simultaneous releases, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It will be available in theaters and on the streamer this June 4. The third installment in The Conjuring franchise, the movie is based on the true story of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, the first person in US history to claim demonic possession as a legal defence. The film sees the return of Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren, and also stars Ruairi O'Connor, Sarah Catherine Hook, and Julian Hilliard.

In the Heights – June 11

An adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's stage musical of the same name, In the Heights arrives to theaters and HBO Max simultaneously this June 11. The movie is an all singing, all dancing musical spectacular set in Washington Heights, with Hamilton star Anthony Ramos playing the lead character Usnavi, a bodega owner who dreams of a better life. Miranda, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Barrera, and Ariana Greenblatt co-star.

The Little Things – June 17

Starring Denzel Washington, Rami Malek, and Jared Leto, The Little Things is a murder mystery set in 1990. A serial killer is on the loose, and the murders bear a resemblance to a cold case deputy sheriff Deacon (Washington) never managed to solve. Leto's Albert Sparma seems the obvious suspect, but is all as it seems? Along with Washington, Malek, and Leto, the film stars Natalie Morales, Chris Bauer, Terry Kinney, and Michael Hyatt.

Everything new on HBO Max in June 2021

New on HBO Max: June 1

A Shot In The Dark (HBO)

The American President

The Aviator (HBO)

Bangkok Dangerous (HBO)

Black Rain (HBO)

Bless The Child (HBO)

The Bonfire of the Vanities

Camelot

Cold Case

The Conjuring 2

Curse Of The Pink Panther (HBO)

Dirty Pretty Things (HBO)

Disaster Movie (Extended Version) (HBO)

Doctor Sleep (Director’s Cut) (HBO)

Dr. Strangelove

Drillbit Taylor (HBO)

Eight Men Out (HBO)

El Cantante

El Nombre Del Hijo (Aka The Name Of The Son) (HBO)

El Remedio (Aka The Prescription) (HBO)

Extract (HBO)

Eyes Wide Shut

Fast Company (HBO)

Feast Of Love (HBO)

The Green Mile

The Grifters (HBO)

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 1

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows - Part 2

The Hitchhiker's Guide To The Galaxy (HBO)

How To Be Single (HBO)

Humboldt County (HBO)

Iris (HBO)

It Takes Two (HBO)

Jerry Maguire

Just Married (HBO)

Kajillionaire (HBO)

Kung Fu Hustle

Leapfrog: Math Adventure to the Moon

Leapfrog: Numbers Ahoy

Leapfrog: The Letter Factory

The Manhattan Project (HBO)

Matchstick Men (HBO)

Mindhunters (HBO)

Miss Congeniality

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation

National Lampoon's Dorm Daze 2: College @ Sea (Extended Version) (HBO)

National Lampoon's Vacation

Orange County (HBO)

Other People's Money (HBO)

Pale Rider

The Pink Panther (HBO)

The Pink Panther (HBO)

The Pink Panther 2 (HBO)

The Pink Panther Strikes Again (HBO)

Presumed Innocent (HBO)

Rat Race (HBO)

Return Of The Pink Panther (HBO)

Revenge Of The Pink Panther (HBO)

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves

Shazam!

Sherlock Holmes

Son Of The Pink Panther (HBO)

Stoker (HBO)

Take Me Home Tonight (HBO)

This Is 40 (Extended Version) (HBO)

Three Days Of The Condor (HBO)

Tim Burton's Corpse Bride

Trail Of The Pink Panther (HBO)

True Romance

Victor/Victoria

Wedding Crashers

The Wedding Singer

Without a Trace

New on HBO Max: June 2

To Your Eternity (Dubbed) (Crunchyroll Collection)

New on HBO Max: June 3

The Fungies! season 2A premiere (Max Original)

Juan Luis Guerra 4.40: Entre Mar Y Palmeras (HBO)

New on HBO Max: June 4

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (HBO Max/theatrical release)

El Ultimo Balsero (Aka The Last Rafter) (HBO)

New on HBO Max: June 5

Clueless (HBO)

Off the Air season 10

New on HBO Max: June 6

Rizzoli & Isles

New on HBO Max: June 8

Billy on the Street

Killerman (HBO)

New on HBO Max: June 9

Young Hearts

New on HBO Max: June 10

F9: The Fast Saga: HBO First Look (HBO)

Hacks season 1 finale (Max Original)

Lazor Wulf season 2

Legendary season 2 finale (Max Original)

New on HBO Max: June 11

Betty season 2 premiere (HBO)

In the Heights (HBO Max/theatrical release)

New on HBO Max: June 12

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (HBO)

New on HBO Max: June 15

Revolution Rent (HBO)

New on HBO Max: June 17

Summer Camp Island season 4 premiere (Max Original)

The Little Things (HBO)

New on HBO Max: June 18

Super Friends

New on HBO Max: June 19

Fatale (HBO)

New on HBO Max: June 22

Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel (HBO)

New on HBO Max: June 24

LFG (Max Original)

New on HBO Max: June 25

Explota Explota (Aka My Heart Goes Boom!) (HBO)

PAUSE with Sam Jay season 1 finale (HBO)

New on HBO Max: June 29