New Halo Infinite maps show off classic Halo imagery and an epic BTB battlefield

Halo Infinite Season 2 is finally bringing new maps, and we've finally gotten a good look at them.

A Halo Waypoint blo g post details the two new maps, Catalyst and Breaker, and a lot more that players can look forward to when Halo Infinite Season 2 debuts on May 3. Check out the video preview of the two maps below, and read on for more details.

Prepare to take notes, because today we’re giving you a quick look at two new maps arriving in Season 2 of Halo Infinite, Lone Wolves. Introducing – Breaker and Catalyst. #HaloLoneWolves🌋 https://t.co/Zqh4GQGNT0 pic.twitter.com/v6wRhT5OL2April 15, 2022 See more

The first map, Catalyst, looks like some classic Halo architecture and somehow feels more "Halo-y" than almost all of the current Halo Infinite maps. Set on an abandoned Forerunner structure, there are giant waterfalls cascading over suspending catwalks and a light bridge that will almost certainly become a focal point for firefights. Multiplayer level designer Tyler Ensrude describes Catalyst as "a symmetrical arena map," and says that there's "a ton of DNA from several legacy Forerunner locations in there." Ensrude says the biggest influence for Catalyst, however, is Halo 3's Epitaph - and it's pretty obvious.

Breaker, meanwhile, is much more Halo Infinite-inspired as it's set on a Banished scrapyard. The Big Team Battle map is "pseudo symmetric" with chunks of scrapped spaceships serving as team bases, and a giant plasma beam cutting the map in two. "Yes, that beam is absolutely a dynamic element of the map that presents both opportunities and challenges in gameplay," Ensrude says. In other words, beware the spicy beam of light.

Interestingly enough, both of these began as Capture the Flag maps (possibly to replace Behemoth in Ranked play, which was removed from the rotation after complaints rolled in over CTF matches). But 343 Industries quickly saw Catalyst become "a solid contender for several modes" and decided to swap it into the regular arena rotation. With Breaker, 343 wanted to embrace "base versus base combat" and mix in an environmental hazard that will roast your Spartan even in their Mark V armor.

Many Halo Infinite players have felt there's been a serious content drought since the game debuted last November, so Halo Infinite Season 2 has a lot riding on it. These two new maps seem like a promising addition to the game, as do the new modes coming with Season 2, which kicks off on May 3.

