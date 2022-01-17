Everything we know about the Halo Infinite Cyber Showdown Event

The Halo Infinite Cyber Showdown begins soon, offering a week-long opportunity for Spartans to earn cyberpunk-themed armor, skins, special backdrops, weapon customisation options and more. Details have been a little thin on the ground as the Cyber Showdown was announced only very recently, but info pulled by dataminers has expanded our understanding of what to expect from Halo Infinite's week-long flirtation with William Gibson.

Below we've arranged everything that's known about Halo Infinite's Cyber Showdown event, and we'll be updating this page once the event arrives and we know everything there is to know. Right now things seem fairly similar to the Halo Infinite Tenrai event, but with some important distinctions that are worth knowing about. It's also worth acknowledging that some of this information comes from dataminers, so may not be wholly reliable or could be subject to change before the release.

Halo Infinite weapons | Halo Infinite equipment | How to level up fast in Halo Infinite | Halo Infinite Battle Pass | Halo Infinite ranks in order | Halo Infinite controller settings | Halo Infinite KD tracker and player records | Halo Infinite killing spree | Halo Infinite crashing on PC | Halo Infinite User is Banned

(Image credit: 343 Industries)

The Cyber Showdown event date and time release seems ready to start at the standard challenge reset time on 18th January 2022, which you can find on our guide explaining "when do Halo Infinite challenges reset?" However, unlike the Tenrai event, dataminers are saying that this event will last two weeks rather than one, giving players a larger window to grab the rewards involved.

Unfortunately, unlike Tenrai again, it's not clear if the Cyber Showdown event will be coming back at any point in the future. That's not to say it definitely won't, but when Tenrai was announced, there were clear future windows marked out for when it would appear - and Cyber Showdown doesn't have that. This might be players only chance to grab the loot and rewards attached to the event.

Halo Infinite Cyber Showdown Event rewards and battle pass

Cyber Showdown Event Rewards January 18th, 2022 - January 31st, 2022.#HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/tNIdIqxUL4December 16, 2021 See more

Speaking of which, dataminers have also uncovered what appears to be the progression and reward track attached to the Cyber Showdown event. It's another temporary (and free) battle pass with ten ranks and rewards, generally keeping a punky, anarchic theme that Keanu Reeves would be proud of. There'll also be two weekly free challenge rewards across the fortnight, as usual, that arguably stick to the theme - one red visor and a black and yellow weapon skin.

Weekly Rewards for Cyber Showdown. #HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/KKBIVmJvlKJanuary 16, 2022 See more

New Cyber Showdown Event game modes

Game Modes for Events. #HaloInfinite pic.twitter.com/tVpEHqb5rNJanuary 12, 2022 See more

Much like Tenrai and Halo Infinite Fiesta matches, there seems to be an emphasis around four game modes - Slayer, One Flag, Capture the Flag and King of the Hill, the last of which is a new addition to the multiplayer roster that'll be released along with the Cyber Showdown event itself. It's unlikely that these modes will actually be changed, but we may see specific playlists for each one, rather than having to gamble on the Quick Play option (and getting Oddball for the fifth time in a row).

What are the Cyber Showdown event challenges?

(Image credit: 343 Industries)

We don't yet know what the challenges will be, but the structure will likely match that of Tenrai - i.e., among the usual weekly challenges will also be a variety of special challenges tied to the event itself. Completing each one will unlock a rank of the Cyber Showdown battle pass - and unlock the reward tied to it.

New Cyber Showdown store bundles

The Following Store Bundle Images Should Be In-Store During The #HaloInfinite Cyber Showdown Event ➡️ pic.twitter.com/am9lT9AZetJanuary 16, 2022 See more

On top of all this, the Cyber Showdown event will also bring about cyberpunk bundles that can be purchased in the store, providing new armor options and effects - though behind a paywall. Still, as far as we know the central rewards should still be free, so players can at least grab a little digital mohawk without having to pay.