New Eternals trailer reveals the next threat after Thanos

A new Eternals trailer is here, and it's revealed more about the movie's mysterious villains.

In the footage, Gemma Chan's Sersi explains to Kit Harington's Dane Whitman that the Eternals didn't step in to prevent Thanos because they only handle the Deviants, and there are several moments in the trailer where we see the new heroes fighting these sinister, monstrous creatures. There's a look at two Celestials, too – towering cosmic beings who told the Eternals not to interfere in human affairs.

Salma Hayek's Ajak also reveals the next big threat: the emergence has been given enough energy in the wake of the Avengers undoing the Blip in Endgame, though what exactly that means remains a mystery. What's clear is they only have seven days to prevent disaster, though. We also see a Deviant, confirmed by Marvel.com to be Kro, telling Angelina Jolie's Thena that she "can't protect any of them."

Eternals, helmed by Oscar winning director Chloé Zhao, has a massive cast along with Hayek, Jolie, Chan, and Harington: Richard Madden is Ikaris, Brian Tyree Henry is Phastos, Barry Keoghan is Druig, Kumail Nanjiani is Kingo, Lauren Ridloff is Makkari, Lia McHugh is Sprite, and Ma Dong-seok is Gilgamesh.

A new poster for the film was also revealed, showing the heroes standing together.

Check out the official poster for Marvel Studios' #Eternals. Arriving in theaters November 5. pic.twitter.com/9VkFYXKHt0August 19, 2021

At the moment, though, it's unclear whether Eternals will be a theatrical exclusive. When asked if the film will be in theaters or on streaming at the premiere of the next Marvel Phase 4 movie, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Marvel boss Kevin Feige responded with: "I think a theater would be my preference, and Chloé's preference. We will see where we go with it."

Eternals arrives this November 5. In the meantime, check out how to watch Marvel movies in order to get up to speed on the MCU.