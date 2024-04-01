New Doctor Who trailer promises a wild and wacky adventure with dinosaurs, a trip to the '60s, and "space babies"

A new Doctor Who trailer has been released – and it looks like we are all collectively in for quite the ride when the show returns in May.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, the Doctor (Ncuti Gatwa) and his companion Ruby (Millie Gibson) go on a journey that takes them to '60s, the Regency era, and through space (and one assumes time) – with a gaggle of "space babies" making an appearance. That's just a taste, of course, as there's even more packed into the trailer. Exactly how all of that pans out in the upcoming episodes remains to be seen, but it's certainly plenty exciting for a trailer.

In case you somehow missed it, Gatwa made his first significant appearance as the new Doctor in the recent Doctor Who Christmas special, and is currently set to film two seasons of the series.

"My Doctor is emotionally vulnerable. He hides it with humour, but he’s lonely," Gatwa previously said of the Fifteenth Doctor. “I can’t say much more than that; I don’t want to spoil anything. But he’s also energetic! The poor cameramen struggled to keep up."

Doctor Who will premiere exclusively on the BBC for the UK and Ireland, but Disney Plus will be the new exclusive home for new seasons of Doctor Who across the pond and around the world.

Doctor Who returns on May 10 in the US and May 11 in the UK on BBC and Disney Plus.