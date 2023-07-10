Ncuti Gatwa confirms he's filming two seasons of Doctor Who

Ncuti Gatwa has confirmed he's sticking around for more than just one season of Doctor Who.

“[Theatre] kept me warm and it held me all night, even if I was broke. But I’m planning on getting back to it next year, after I finish season two of Doctor Who,” Gatwa told Rolling Stone UK.

This makes sense, seeing as the Tenth, Eleventh, Twelfth, and Thirteenth Doctors each received a three-season arc – the only outlier in the post-2005 iteration of Doctor Who being the Ninth Doctor, who only received one. David Tennant, the Tenth Doctor, will also be the Fourteenth Doctor Jodi Whitaker's Doctor regeneration because sure, why not. We're just hoping Gatwa gets ample time to shine.

“My Doctor is emotionally vulnerable. He hides it with humour, but he’s lonely,” Gatwa said of the Fifteenth Doctor. “I can’t say much more than that; I don’t want to spoil anything. But he’s also energetic! The poor cameramen struggled to keep up.”

Doctor Who will premiere exclusively on the BBC for the UK and Ireland, but Disney Plus will be the new exclusive home for new seasons of Doctor Who across the pond and around the world. Three new specials will hit BBC One and Disney Plus in November, with Gatwa making his first appearance as the Fifteenth Doctor in a Christmas special coming in December. The specials coincide with the show's 60th anniversary.

Indira Varma and Jinkx Monsoon have also been added to the cast, with Bonnie Langford returning as Mel Bush aka companion to the Sixth and Seventh Doctors.

