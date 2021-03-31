New Amazon series from the creators of Westworld casts Jack Reynor as male lead

Jack Reynor has been cast as the male lead in The Peripheral, a new series for Amazon Prime from the creators of Westworld.
Based on the bestselling novel by William Gibson, The Peripheral is described as a hallucinatory glimpse into the fate of mankind and what lies beyond, with Reynor and Moretz playing siblings Burton and Flynne. The story follows Burton, a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, as he's hired for a security job in what he thinks is cyberspace. However, when Flynne temporarily takes his place, she witnesses something terrible.
The sci-fi thriller will be produced by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, while Oscar-nominated screenwriter Scott B. Smith is involved as showrunner, writer, and executive producer. Nolan and Joy are best known for their work on the HBO sci-fi western series Westworld, while Joy is set to make her feature directorial debut later this year with the Hugh Jackman-led Reminiscence. On the big screen, Nolan has worked with his brother Christopher on the screenplays for the Dark Knight trilogy and Interstellar.
Reynor's last role was in the Russo Brothers-directed Cherry alongside Tom Holland, and he also recently starred in Ari Aster's folk horror movie Midsommar opposite Florence Pugh. His other acting credits include Transformers: Age of Extinction, the historical drama On the Basis of Sex, and the Amazon anthology series Modern Love.
