Netflix’s new Wednesday trailer introduces us to Nevermore Academy

Netflix has released a new featurette from Tim Burton's Addams Family spin-off Wednesday – and it gives us a first look at the prestigious Nevermore Academy.

"Have you ever been told that you're different, odd, or simply don't belong?" Headmistress Larissa Weems (Gwendoline Christie) asks. "In a world of normies, do you feel like an outcast? Me, too. But I'm pleased to tell you that there's a very special place for people like us."

Various students of Nevermore Academy, smartly dressed in their striped suit-and-tie uniforms, begin explaining the history of the 200-year-old institution. We also learned that Edgar Allan Poe himself attended the academy, hence the name 'Nevermore," and that the Addams Family's own Cousin Itt is also an alum. At the end of the video, the students hold up letters that spell out "Enroll," though Wednesday is holding up a sign that says, "Free Decapitations."

Per Netflix, the coming-of-age fantasy comedy follows a teenage Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) who, after numerous expulsions from normal schools, enrolls at her parents' (Catherine Zeta Jones and Luis Guzman) alma mater. While at the academy, Wednesday must learn to control her own emerging psychic powers, stop a monster from destroying the town, and solve the supernatural mystery that affected her family some 25 years prior.

Wednesday is slated for a September-October 2022 release.