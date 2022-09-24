New Vikings Valhalla season 2 clip sees our heroes make a desperate last stand

Netflix has released an exclusive clip from the upcoming Vikings: Valhalla season 2. The historical action series, which serves as a direct sequel to the History Channel's Vikings, follows three heroes, legendary Viking Leif Eriksson, his sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter). The brief clip sees the three make a desperate last stand against Olaf and his warriors.

While the original series centered on Viking Ragnar Lothbrok’s mission to conquer the west, the sequel takes place some 100 years after and focuses on the Vikings as they clash with the English over their conflicting Christian and Pagan beliefs. It chronicles the beginning of the end of the Viking Age, which is marked by the 1066 Battle of Stamford Bridge.

The series was created by Jeb Stuart, the screenwriter behind Die Hard and The Fugitive, who serves an executive producer, showrunner, and writer. The first season debuted at number one on the Netflix Top 10 during its first week on the streamer, with 113.38 million hours viewed.

"While the storylines for Leif, Freydis, Harald, Olaf, Canute and the rest of our amazing cast are secret, I can say without hesitation that their journeys will be even more epic than what you’ve seen so far," Stuart said of the new season.

Vikings: Valhalla has been renewed for a second and third season, with the former set to premiere on Netflix in 2023. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2022 and beyond, or peruse our list of the best Netflix shows to add to your streaming queue.