Vikings: Valhalla renewed for season 2 and 3 at Netflix

SKÅL! Netflix has renewed Vikings: Valhalla for a second and third season.

Vikings: Valhalla takes place approximately 100 years after the History Channel’s Vikings and serves as a direct sequel to the popular show. While the original series focused on Viking Ragnar Lothbrok’s mission to conquer the west, the sequel centers on the Vikings as they clash with the English over their conflicting Christian and Pagan beliefs. The series revolves around legendary Viking Leif Eriksson, his sister Freydis Eriksdotter (Frida Gustavsson), and prince Harald Sigurdsson (Leo Suter), all of whom are set to return for the upcoming seasons.

“Fans of Valhalla — THANK YOU to the millions of you who have watched (and rewatched!) Season One,” showrunner Jeb Stuart said in a statement. “The numbers have been mind-boggling and beyond my wildest expectations. I’m thrilled to be able to confirm that we wrapped and are already editing Season Two and that production will start soon on Season Three. While the storylines for Leif, Freydis, Harald, Olaf, Canute and the rest of our amazing cast are secret, I can say without hesitation that their journeys will be even more epic than what you’ve seen so far. SKÅL!!!”

The addition of a second and third season comes as no surprise, as season one debuted at No. 1 on the Netflix Top 10 during its first week on the streamer, with 113.38 million hours viewed.

Season 2, which recently wrapped production, is set to premiere on Netflix episodes 2023. Season three is set to begin this spring. For more, check out our list of everything we know about Vikings: Valhalla season 2.