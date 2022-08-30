A Tom Cruise movie has been shooting up streaming charts – and it's not Top Gun: Maverick

Tom Cruise has been enjoying quite the 2022 after the release of Top Gun: Maverick impressed critics and broke box office records around the world. Now his success is continuing as another of the action star’s movies has been given a second life on Netflix.

The Mummy, released in 2017, stars Cruise as a soldier who unearths an ancient tomb holding the Egyptian princess Ahmanet. When he and his colleague, played by Jake Johnson, come across it, they accidentally unleash her spirit into the modern day. Alongside Cruise in the lead role are Sofia Boutella, Annabelle Wallis, and Russell Crowe.

The film was a loose reboot of The Mummy trilogy, which starred Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz, which itself was a reboot of Universal's original Mummy movie, and was intended to launch a new cinematic universe entitled the Dark Universe. However, after a poor box office performance, this was scrapped.

The Mummy has been having a resurgence on Netflix UK after it was released on the platform last week. It’s had a steady climb into the platform’s Top 10 listings as viewers have been watching (or re-watching) the fantasy flick, currently sitting at number five.

The success might be surprising for some viewers as the movie received very mixed reviews from critics and viewers alike when it was released. Currently, it sits at just 15% on Rotten Tomatoes for its critic score and only 35% for its audience score.It marks Cruise’s second lowest-ranking movie on the platform, behind 1988’s Cocktail.

Coincidentally, one of Cruise’s highest-ranking movies, Top Gun: Maverick, has also just been released on streaming. It’s currently available for purchase on Amazon’s Prime Video, ahead of an expected release on Paramount Plus soon.

Check out our guide to the best Netflix movies and the best Netflix shows to see what else you should be watching right now.