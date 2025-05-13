Tom Cruise makes a surprising reflection on one of his first career failures: "It was the first time I realized that some people didn’t know how to make movies"

Tom Cruise has made a surprising reflection on one of the least successful movies of his career, the '80s comedy Losin' It.

Losin' It was released in 1982, when Cruise was 20. Directed by Curtis Hanson, the movie is set in the '60s and follows four teenagers trying to lose their virginities on a road trip from California to Mexico. It was received badly by critics and made just over $1 million at the box office on a budget of $7 million.

"The quality wasn’t there, nor was the intention to make a great film," Cruise said during a talk at the British Film Institute in London (via the Guardian). "It was the first time I realized that some people didn’t know how to make movies."

Cruise's BFI talk was in honor of a fellowship he received from the organization for his career. Since the '80s, he's starred in movies like Top Gun and the Mission: Impossible franchise, as well as working with directors like Stanley Kubrick, Martin Scorsese, and Barry Levinson.

Next up for Cruise, though, is another outing of espionage action with Mission: Impossible 8, officially titled Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, which will see him return as IMF agent Ethan Hunt. He'll be joined by Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Hayley Atwell, Angela Bassett, Pom Klementieff, and Henry Czerny.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning arrives in UK cinemas on May 21 and US theaters on May 23. In the meantime, get up to speed on the rest of this year's best upcoming movies with our guide to the biggest movie release dates in 2025.