Netflix’s latest original movie Do Revenge tops streaming chart in almost every country

Do Revenge is already topping Netflix’s streaming charts, despite only being released on Friday (September 16). The new teen comedy starring Stranger Things alum Maya Hawke and Riverdale’s Camilla Mendes is the number one movie in almost every country, including the UK, US, and New Zealand.

The movie has beaten out Netflix horror I Came By, road trip thriller End Of The Road, and feel-good drama I Used To Be Famous to claim the top spot, and will be eyeing a position in the most streamed movies on the platform. However, while it's proving to be a hit, the film is still climbing the charts in some territories including Australia, India, and Turkey.

Do Revenge follows two high school students, Drea and Eleanor, who have been wronged by their classmates. Mendes’ Drea has an intimate video meant for her boyfriend leaked to her school year while Hawke’s Eleanor has been made a social pariah after false rumors circulate about her kissing a friend without their consent. When they enter their senior year, the pair decide to form an alliance to "do revenge" on each other’s bullies.

Alongside Mendes and Hawke, the movie features an all-star cast of who’s who in teen dramas: Ms. Marvel’s Rish Shah plays Russ, Euphoria’s Austin Abrams stars as Max, and 13 Reasons Why star Alisha Boe is Tara. Other cameos include Buffy’s Sarah Michelle Gellar as The Headmaster and Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner as the unhinged Erica.

It’s not just fans that the film has been winning over either with a critics score of 85 per cent on Rotten Tomatoes. The New York Times' Amy Nicholson called it "a playful, sharp-fanged satire" while comparisons have also been drawn to Mean Girls and Heathers.

