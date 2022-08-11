Netflix's new #1 movie breaks record – overtaking The Gray Man in key milestone

New Netflix movie Purple Hearts has been climbing up the streaming charts. The romantic drama is currently in first place in Netflix’s Top 10 list and has just broken a 2022 viewership record, overtaking action thriller The Gray Man.

According to new figures (opens in new tab) from the streaming platform, Purple Hearts was watched for 102,590,000 hours in the week from August 1 until August 7. The figure is the highest weekly viewing figure that a Netflix movie has had in 2022 so far.

The romance overtook The Russo Brothers’ The Gray Man, which held the previous record with 96,470,000 hours viewed from July 25 until 31. That movie, starring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans, is still currently the most popular film of the summer on the streamer. However, it could face some competition when next week’s viewing figures are released.

The highest weekly figures before this were for Don’t Look Up – Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio’s Oscar-nominated comedy. That movie was watched for 152,290,000 hours in the last week of 2021.

Purple Hearts follows an aspiring musician called Cassie (played by Sofia Carson) who agrees to a marriage of convenience with a marine called Luke (Nicholas Galitzine). The deal allows Cassie health insurance to deal with her medical problems, while Luke gets his dad off his case.

However, things change when Luke is injured in action and needs Cassie’s help to get back on his feet. Real feelings begin to blossom between them as the pair get to know each other better in the aftermath of his injury.

