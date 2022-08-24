Netflix's latest thriller is essentially Taken meets John Wick

Netflix’s new thriller Lou has its first trailer – and viewers are already comparing it to John Wick and Taken. The movie stars Allison Janney as a woman trying to forget her past when she’s drawn into a hunt for the criminal who kidnapped her neighbor’s daughter.

The trailer opens with Janney's character living a solitary life with her dog as she battles to move on from a mysterious event. "I wish I could say that some good came from what I did," she says in a voiceover, "in truth, I left the world a more dangerous place." Sounds ominous…

However, she’s quickly thrown back into the vigilante life when her neighbor’s young daughter is kidnapped in the middle of a storm. The girl’s mother (played by Jurnee Smollett) asks for her help and they set out on a journey to find the person responsible. There’s plenty of action in the two-minute clip as it seems like Janney’s Lou will stop at nothing to get the young girl back.

Netflix viewers are already excited for the new movie, with first reactions to the trailer drawing plenty of comparisons to other action films. "Allison Janey getting her John Wick on," wrote one on YouTube (opens in new tab). "I love it. I hope she gets more roles like this." While another noticed Taken vibes, adding: "Allison Janney as the new Liam Neeson? Yes please!"

"This movie looks so good and interesting," wrote a third. "It's like a Taken movie where a parent will do anything to find her child but has a twist." Another commented: "Perfect casting to put Janney in a role like this. She truly can do anything." A fifth suggested another comparison, adding: "So the female version of The Old Man?"

Lou is released on Netflix on September 23. In the meantime, check out our guide to the best Netflix thrillers to stream right now.