Netflix reportedly scraps two new movies that are already complete

Netflix has scrapped two completed movies before they were released on the platform, according to The Hollywood Reporter (opens in new tab).

One of these movies is The Inheritance, directed by Alejandro Brugués, which was filmed back in spring 2021. The film's cast includes Rachel Nichols (The Man in the High Castle), Bob Gunton (The Shawshank Redemption), Austin Stowell (Whiplash), and Peyton List (Cobra Kai). The second movie is House/Wife, directed by Danis Goulet, whose debut feature, 2021's dystopian Night Raiders, was executive produced by Taika Waititi.

Plot details about both movies are scarce, but The Hollywood Reporter describes them both as "genre" movies, with The Inheritance being categorized as a thriller. The films' respective directors are now shopping their features around with the hopes that they'll be picked up by another distributor.

While this is a first for Netflix, the abrupt cancelation of these films follows a trend of completed movies being abandoned by their streamers – most notably Batgirl, starring Leslie Grace, J.K. Simmons, Brendan Fraser, and Michael Keaton, was scrapped by Warner Bros. as a tax write-down and will no longer be released on HBO Max. Animated Scooby Doo sequel Scoob! Holiday Haunt also met the same fate, despite being near completion.

Paramount Plus also recently scrapped their upcoming Workaholics movie, five weeks before filming was due to start. However, like The Inheritance and House/Wife – and unlike Batgirl and Scoob! Holiday Haunt – this title is looking for a new home.

