Workaholics movie canceled just weeks before filming, says star Adam DeVine

A previously announced Workaholics movie is dead in the water at Paramount Plus, according to co-creator and star Adam DeVine.

"Welp, Paramount + decided to cancel the ‘Workaholics’ movie,” DeVine shared on Instagram. “Obviously, this news is the loosest butthole. We were supposed to begin filming in 5 weeks! [Paramount+] told us [we] don’t fit their new ‘global’ strategy. We are deeply butt hurt about this decision because we were so excited to bring the weird one last time."

Based on the popular Comedy Central sitcom, the movie was announced in 2021 with all three leads returning to reprise their roles.

"I’m butt hurt that I don’t get to work with my best friends again," DeVine continued. "I’m butt hurt for the fans, and I’m butt hurt for our loyal crew, and other cast members who are now going to have to scramble to find new jobs. We are out to other streamers, and hopefully we will get to make this insanely fun movie somewhere else."

Workaholics stars DeVine, Blake Anderson, and Anders Holm as three college pals who continue their shenanigans in a telemarketing office setting. The series ran for six seasons on Comedy Central, concluding in 2017. The cast also includes Jillian Bell, Maribeth Monroe, and Erik Griffin. DeVine, Anderson, and Holm created the sitcom with What We Do In the Shadows producer and director Kyle Newacheck.

For more, check out our list of all the exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.