Netflix picks up live-action My Hero Academia movie

The live-action My Hero Academia movie is going to be produced by Netflix.

Deadline (opens in new tab) reports that Netflix has come on to produce and distribute the live-action film adaptation of the My Hero Academia manga and anime, in partnership with Legendary Entertainment. Shinsuke Sato is still on board as director and executive producer.

Joby Harold is writing the film's screenplay. Harold wrote and directed the Hayden Christensen and Jessica Alba-led thriller Awake back in 2007, and has more recently written the screenplays for films like King Arthur: Legend of of the Sword and Army of the Dead. He also wrote the script for the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

You'd be forgiven if you've forgotten that a My Hero Academia movie is in the works, but the project has been kicking around since 2018. In 2021, we learned that Shinsuke Sato was on board as a director. Sato has previously directed a number of live-action anime and manga adaptations in Japan, including Gantz, Death Note: Light Up the New World, Bleach, Inuyashiki, and Kingdom. My Hero Academia will be his first English-language film.

Despite fan backlash to previous anime adaptations like Death Note and Cowboy Bebop, Netflix is continuing to push forward with them. A show based on the long-running One Piece series is perhaps the most notable of these upcoming projects.

My Hero Academia is about a world where the vast majority of the Earth's population has been born with Quirks - essentially X-Men-style superpowers. The My Hero Academia Season 6 release schedule is well underway, and you can follow that link for details on where to stream the latest episodes.

