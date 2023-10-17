Netflix is opening physical stores – and Blockbuster has the perfect reaction

Netflix is planning to open brick-and-mortar locations – and both Blockbuster and Redbox have (hilariously) responded.

"Oh boy," Blockbuster tweeted. "Should we tell @Netflix how this ends?"

Redbox, known for their DVD rental vending machine usually located in American retailers like Wal-Mart, replied, "I think I've seen this film before."

All jokes aside, it doesn't look like the upcoming physical locations will be selling DVDs (though more information is still to come). Instead, a new Bloomberg report says that the tentatively titled 'Netflix House' will be a place fans can "play, shop, and eat."

"We've seen how much fans love to immerse themselves in the world of our movies and TV shows," Josh Simon, Vice President of Consumer Products at Netflix, told Bloomberg in a statement. "And we've been thinking a lot about how we take that to the next level."

The venues will consist of retail, dining, and live entertainment experiences – with two locations opening in two unannounced cities in 2025.

According to Simon, Netflix House will have various, seasonal installations, with everything from ticketed shows inspired by its biggest series and restaurants featuring food from "unscripted shows." So we might not be able to eat at a real-life version of Scoops Ahoy, but their new Stranger Things ice cream brand will most likely be for sale in a cooler on the property. Basically, it's Netflix's version of a theme park. We'd be down for a Blockbuster theme park, though, too.

