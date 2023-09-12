Stranger Things releases cryptic new teaser – but it's not what you think

A cryptic new teaser was posted to the Stranger Things social media accounts today – but it's not for what you think.

The ten-second video, posted with the caption "excuse our mess...," features the ruins of the Starcourt Mall – which bit the dust in season 4 – and focuses on the old Scoops Ahoy sign. The bulbs around the sign flicker before burning out. Fans immediately went into a frenzy – before quickly realizing that production on Stranger Things season 5 has yet to begin as it's currently on hold due to the WGA strike.

excuse our mess… pic.twitter.com/38FRV5pT9ASeptember 12, 2023 See more

It's actually a teaser for the Scoops Ahoy ice cream line, which was quietly announced last month and is set to hit Walmarts nationwide.

Scoops Ahoy is the ice cream parlor in the Starcourt Mall where Steve and Robin met – and where a battle with a possessed Billy set the whole thing on fire and also we thought Hopper died and also... yeah. Good times.

Per PopCrush, flavors for the new line include,

The Void – a black vanilla ice cream with cookie pieces and a strawberry swirl

U.S.S. Butterscotch – a butterscotch base with a caramel swirl

Pineapple Upside Down – a pineapple-flavored ice cream with chunks of buttery pound cake

Mint Flare – a mint chocolate chip ice cream with sprinkles

Cinnamon Bun Bytes – a cinnamon roll ice cream with a cream cheese swirl

Triple Decker Extravaganza – a vanilla/maple/peanut butter combo

Chocolate Pudding – a chocolate ice cream with pudding swirls



Stranger Things season 5 is still a ways away, but the stage play is set to hit London's West End soon.