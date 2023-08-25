One Piece fans can't get over Netflix trailer dubbed with the original Japanese voice cast

Netflix Japan has shared a version of the live-action One Piece trailer with a Japanese dub – from the original anime voice cast.

Mayumi Tanaka, Kazuya Nakai, Akemi Okamura, Kappei Yamaguchi, and Hiroaki Hirata can all be heard voicing their respective characters – Luffy, Roronoa Zoro, Nami, Usop, and Sanji – dubbing over the English-speaking live-action cast. (This trailer is also sans-Apple Watch).

Netflix previously announced that the original anime cast would be back to provide the Japanese dub for the new series, with Tanaka stating: "I've been voicing Luffy for more than 23 years now, and I think everyone has a little bit of Luffy in their heart. Iñaki, who performs Luffy in this live-action series, is so fun and joyful that he really makes a perfect Luffy. I’m very happy to be able to voice Luffy in this adaptation as well" (via Deadline).

The live-action cast stars Inaki Godoy as Luffy, Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Jacob Romero Gibson as Usopp, Taz Skylar as Sanji, and Emily Rudd as Nami.

The anime first premiered in Japan back in 1999, and 1,072 episodes have aired since. There have also been 13 specials and 15 feature-length films. Based on the manga by Eiichiro Oda, the series follows a boy named Monkey D. Luffy who becomes part rubber after accidentally eating a Devil Fruit and sets sail with a crew of pirates in order to find a treasure (know as One Piece) that will make him the next Pirate King.

The live-action adaptation follows the same plot, and was developed by showrunners Steve Maeda (Pan Am, Conviction) and Matt Owens (Luke Cage, Agents of Shield).

One Piece will set sail on August 31. For more, check out our list of the best Netflix shows to stream right now.