Netflix is planning a week-long showcase with first looks at some of its biggest new shows

Netflix has announced its first-ever Netflix Geeked Week, a live showcase featuring news, first looks, and other updates on the streaming platform's biggest movies and shows.

The event will take place from June 7 to June 11 and include The Witcher: Season 2, the live-action Cowboy Bebop series, the Cuphead show, the two Resident Evil series, and loads more. "Mark your calendars for #GeekedWeek! From June 7th to 11th, Netflix Geeked will be LIVE with big news, exciting first looks, and more from the shows and films you love," reads the announcement.

Mark your calendars for #GeekedWeek! From June 7th to 11th, @NetflixGeeked will be LIVE with big news, exciting first looks, and more from the shows and films you love. pic.twitter.com/OX6udT7t13May 24, 2021 See more

Netflix hasn't revealed the complete list of movies and shows, but you can also expect something from Lucifer, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, The Umbrella Academy, The Sandman, and Sweet Tooth. Another tweet from Netflix suggests we're getting news related to Army of the Dead, which could mean the announcement of a sequel is imminent. After all, director Zack Snyder recently said he has "insane" plans for a follow-up to the zombie heist flick.

Elsewhere on Netflix, The Witcher season 2 is premiering sometime between October and December of 2021. As we've yet to see the first proper trailer for the new season, fans of the show will want to keep a close eye on Netflix Geeked Week.

There are also two Resident Evil shows in the works at Netflix; one an animated series due to premiere on July 8, 2021, and another a live-action series without a release date. Expect to see more on at least one of those shows at some point during the showcase.

We don't know much about the Cuphead show, but the brief teaser trailer Netflix released last year suggests a faithful adaptation of the game. With the new Cowboy Bebop series recently having wrapped filming, there's a good chance we'll get a new trailer during the show.

For what to watch right now, here are the best Netflix shows available for May 2021.